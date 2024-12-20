Al Duhail Crowned QSL Cup Champions For 2024-2025 Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Al Duhail won the QSL Cup title for the 2024-2025 season after defeating Al Arabi 2-1 in the final match held at Suheim bin Hamad at Qatar Club on Friday, December 20, 2024.

Hani Taleb Ballan, CEO of Qatar Stars League, presented Al Duhail with the medals and cup, while Al Arabi received silver medals.

Al Duhail's goals were scored by Michael Olunga in the 27th minute and Benjamin Bourigeaud in the 39th minute, while Al Arabi's only goal was scored by Isaac Lihadji in the 55th minute.

Al Arabi striker Hassan Alaa Aldeen missed a penalty kick in the 80th minute.

Looking at the match events, Al Duhail dominated the first half and went into the break with a two-goal lead.

Coach Christophe Galtier fielded his strongest available lineup with many key players, particularly Michael Olunga, Karim Boudiaf, Benjamin Bourigeaud, and Ibrahim Kader.

Meanwhile, Al Arabi's coach Yeray Rodriguez started Marco Verratti, Hilal Mohammed, Alaa Al-Din Hassan, Ishak El Hadji, Yousef Miftah, and Rodrigo Sánchez.

Al Duhail's first attempt on Al Arabi's goal came in the 17th minute when Luis Alberto received the ball on the edge of the penalty area and shot powerfully, but Al Arabi's goalkeeper managed to save it.

Al Duhail took the lead in the 27th minute through Kenyan striker Michael Olunga, giving his team the first goal.

Benjamin Bourigeaud scored Al Duhail's second goal in the 39th minute after a brilliant through pass put him one-on-one with the goalkeeper, making it 2-0.

The first half ended with this score.

Al Arabi entered the second half with a strong desire to equalize and get back into the game, intensifying pressure from midfield while Al Duhail dropped back, relying on zonal defense and counter-attacks.

Al Arabi didn't give up, and Isaac Lihadji reduced the deficit in the 55th minute after a brilliant through pass from Rodrigo Sánchez, dribbling past goalkeeper Bautista Burki to make it 2-1.

In the 79th minute, Al Arabi was awarded a penalty after Marco Verratti was fouled in the box by Ibrahim Kader.

After VAR review, the referee confirmed the penalty.

Hassan Alaa Aldeen took the shot, sending it low to the left, but goalkeeper Bautista Burki made an excellent save to maintain his team's lead.

As the match entered its decisive phase, Al Arabi increased pressure, taking advantage of Rodrigo Sánchez's notable activity.

Despite Al Arabi's intense attempts to equalize, time ran out without further goals, and the match ended with Al Duhail winning 2-1 and claiming the tournament title at Al Arabi's expense.