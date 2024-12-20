Criminal Defense Attorney Allen Sawyer Ensures Man Charged With Second-Degree DUI Murder Of Officer Is Released On Bail

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Attorney Allen Sawyer announces that his second-degree murder-charged client for the DUI death of a San Jose officer has been allowed to post bail and released.

- California Federal & Criminal Defense Attorney Allen SawyerSAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to court documents filed on December 11, 2024 (Docket # C2412756), with the Superior Court of the State of California for Santa Clara County, 44-year-old Juan Huerta-Palacios of Morgan Hill was granted release from custody on $50,000 bail, related to his second-degree murder DUI charge (PC § 187), in light of good cause shown by Sawyer.As reported by KTVU FOX 2, on August 3, 2024, Huerta-Palacios hit with his vehicle two community service officers (CSOs), killing one and critically injuring the other. The officers were engaged in traffic control following an unrelated accident on Monterey Road and Palm Avenue in South San Jose. Huerta-Palacios was reportedly intoxicated when his Dodge Charger collided with a marked CSO vehicle parked in the vicinity of where the two officers were working. The force of the impact caused the CSO vehicle to strike both CSOs. One officer was pronounced dead at the scene; the other, seriously injured, was taken to a hospital. According to an NBC Bay Area news article, Huerta-Palacios was arrested, originally for suspected felony vehicular manslaughter. Previous DUI charges on Huerta-Palacios's record contributed to the eventual charge of second-degree DUI murder.Despite his client's previous charges and his“no bail” status, Sawyer successfully argued for Huerta-Palacios to be deemed eligible for bail. Santa Clara County Superior Court Judge Robert Hawk determined Sawyer's client to be neither a flight risk nor a danger to the community. According to court documents, the judge ordered certain special conditions of release for Huerta-Palacios -including prohibition from driving, the surrender of his passport, and being subjected both to an alcohol monitoring device and GPS home detention.“We are extremely pleased by the court's decision,” said Sawyer, who additionally practices California federal criminal defense .“My client fully intends to comply with his release conditions and is looking forward to his release.”About Northern California Criminal Defense Attorney Allen SawyerWith offices in Stockton, San Jose, and Sacramento, The Law Offices of Allen Sawyer comprise unparalleled attorney representation for a range of legal matters across the state. Additionally, Mr. Sawyer can be seen regularly on local television news, handling cases for politicians, celebrities, sports figures, and matters in the public eye.Sawyer brings over 20 years of experience as a California attorney, including time spent as a prosecutor, to his California defense attorney practice. Misdemeanors and felonies, Allen Sawyer litigates California criminal defense cases including, but not limited to the following: California Criminal Defense, Stockton Drug Crimes Defense, California Embezzlement Defense, California Federal Criminal Defense, and San Francisco White Collar Defense .His distinctive legal experience and his passionate dedication uniquely situate him to provide criminal defense to clients in Stockton, Sacramento, San Francisco, Northern California, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Mr. Sawyer fights for the rights of the accused. For more information or to schedule a consultation, please contact Allen Sawyer directly at (209) 645-0556, or visit the law firm website: /Allen Sawyer recommends Brian Murphy for nursing home wrongful death attorney services ( ).

