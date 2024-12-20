Bluenote Raises $10M From Lux Capital & Elad Gil To Transform Life Sciences Workflows With AI
Date
12/20/2024 9:16:33 AM
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)
Bluenote's mission is to bring life-saving medicines, medical devices, and diagnostics to patients & clinicians sooner by streamlining regulatory and compliance workflows.
SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluenote announced $10M in financing for its generative AI platform for life sciences companies. Co-founders Fatima Sabar and Katsuya Noguchi were early executives at Color Health. The team brings more than a decade of experience building AI tools for life sciences and healthcare.
Bluenote Raised Financing from Leading Investors in AI & Biopharma
Bluenote CTO Katsuya Noguchi (L) and CEO Fatima Sabar (R)
Bluenote raises $10M from Lux Capital, Elad Gil, and leaders in AI & Biopharma
Quote from Deena Shakir, General Partner at Lux Capital
Quote from Kenny Speer, Vice President, Bioinformatics and Software Engineering at Guardant Health
>1
[Article ] Getting strategic about new-product submissions in the pharma industry.
Contact:
Fatima Sabar
[email protected]
SOURCE Bluenote
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN20122024003732001241ID1109016960
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.