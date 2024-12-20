Bluenote Raises $10M From Lux Capital & Elad Gil To Transform Life Sciences Workflows With AI

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Bluenote's mission is to bring life-saving medicines, medical devices, and diagnostics to patients & clinicians sooner by streamlining regulatory and compliance workflows.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluenote announced $10M in financing for its generative AI for life sciences companies. Co-founders Fatima Sabar and Katsuya Noguchi were early executives at Color Health. The team brings more than a decade of experience building AI tools for life sciences and healthcare.

Bluenote Raised Financing from Leading Investors in AI & Biopharma

Bluenote CTO Katsuya Noguchi (L) and CEO Fatima Sabar (R)

Bluenote raises $10M from Lux Capital, Elad Gil, and leaders in AI & Biopharma

