National PACE Association Shares Signs To Look For When Visiting Aging Family Members During The Holidays

Holiday visits could be an opportunity to help aging loved ones continue to live safely in the community

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays can be an eye-opening experience for people with aging parents and might leave some wondering if it's time that their loved ones get help.

This holiday, PACE ( Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) is sharing telltale signs that elderly parents and loved ones may need supportive resources so that they can continue to live independently and safely:



Becoming lost in the places a person knew well



Asking the same questions over and over

Challenges following directions or recipes



Confusion regarding people, time and places



A change in hygiene or personal care



Changes in physical function and appearance (falls or unpleasant odor)

Changes in cognition/memory (forgetting to take meds or confusion) Unkept home (clutter/spoiled food

There are millions of older Americans who are independent enough to live at home but may need supportive resources to help them live independent lives, like remembering to take prescription medications, assistance with home and doctor care, and even socialization.

PACE helps seniors remain in their homes and communities while having these needs met, according to the National PACE Association .

It is a Medicare program that provides comprehensive healthcare services, including prescription drugs, doctor care, transportation, home care, and more to seniors who have a nursing home level of need but, through PACE, are able to live independently in their own homes.



To learn more about PACE, please visit npaonline .

