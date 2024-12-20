The AMG Corp Scores With Amazon Best Selling Author Ivy Lee's Acclaimed Novel 'Fun Girl,' Adapted Into A Motion Picture

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Ivy LeeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Toronto-based entertainment & company AMG proudly announces the release of the adaptation of "Fun Girl," the critically acclaimed novella by Ivy Lee, known for her Bestselling series, Juicy Deception. This captivating and unflinchingly honest film brings Lee's unforgettable story to the screen, offering a fresh and raw portrayal of friendship, self-discovery, and resilience. "Fun Girl" is now available on Amazon, Tubi TV, and Fawesome TV among other platforms.Adapted from Ivy Lee's groundbreaking novella, "Fun Girl" follows Cocoa as she grapples with life's highs and lows, navigating an unpredictable journey of self-acceptance and identity amidst complex friendships and emotional obstacles. Set against the vivid backdrop of Cleveland, Ohio, the story delves deep into the challenges of finding one's place in a world that often expects conformity.Directed by the visionary team of Ivy Lee, Myonnah Amonie, and Ariel Alexander Fiore, who are celebrated for such projects as "Iniquitous,” which is also available on Tubi, "Fun Girl" remains true to the novella's candid approach, shedding light on the struggles and triumphs of modern relationships with unfiltered honesty. This screenplay adaptation captures the grit, humor, and poignancy that made Lee's novella a must-read, delivering a cinematic experience, captured by cinematographer Brandon Jestor, that is as visually captivating as it is emotionally resonant.“We're thrilled to bring 'Fun Girl' to life on Amazon, Tubi TV, and Fawesome TV where it can reach a diverse and engaged audience,” shared Ivy Lee.“The film adaptation stays true to the novella's heart and soul, highlighting the beauty in imperfection and the strength that can be found in vulnerability.”Produced by An Infinite Creation, Jesterz Kourt Productions, and AP Productions with a screenplay adaptation by Candice Johnson, "Fun Girl" is a testament to Ivy Lee's unfiltered storytelling, tackling themes of friendship, mental health, and personal growth that resonate with audiences from all walks of life. The film, with its powerful performances and stunning cinematography, promises to leave a lasting impact on viewers.Stream "Fun Girl" now on Amazon, Tubi and other platforms and dive into a world where connection, courage, and self-discovery take center stage.About Ivy Lee:Ivy Lee is a celebrated author renowned for her sharp and authentic storytelling from Cleveland, Ohio. Ivy Lee is the founder of An Infinite Creation, a company that embraces all forms of art including music, film, and novels. She has written multiple bestsellers of her own, and ghost written for popular artists. Her first film“Your Eyes” debuted in The Cleveland Film Festival. Her second film“Iniquitous” trended number one on Tubi in multiple categories. Lee's debut novella, "Fun Girl," earned widespread critical acclaim for its relatable portrayal of modern friendships and the courage to embrace one's true self. You can connect with Ivy Lee on Instagram @_ivylee.About Mark S. Berry & AMG:AMG is a leading Toronto-based entertainment & media company with an unparalleled client list of artists and content creators across film, television, music and digital media. Led by an experienced and innovative management team, AMG was formed in 1998 by international record & film producer, engineer & mixer Mark S. Berry and operates under his leadership as Chairman. Berry, whose extensive production, engineering & re-mixing talents has earned him 36 international gold & platinum records for such notable Grammy & Juno nominated musical icons as David Bowie, Duran Duran, Yes, Boy George, Billy Idol, Kool & the Gang, Cameo, Carly Simon, Joan Jett & many, many more. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with satellite offices in NYC, Hong Kong & Beijing.Since its founding, AMG Visuals has executive produced, financed or distributed several feature length film projects, including the live-concert film "Drake: Homecoming" distributed internationally through the AMC theatre chain, the upcoming "The Sacrifice Game" for AMC/Shudder Channel, "Bloodline Killer" for Vertical starring Oscar winning actor Bruce Dern & Tyrese Gibson from the "Fast & The Furious" franchise, and has additional projects in development.AMG Visuals enjoys a long term independent distribution output deal in Canada and distributes content digitally around the world through established output partnerships with iTunes (Apple TV), Amazon, Shaw Cable, Bell Media, FandangoNOW, Hoopla, AVOD partners

