One Year, 34,000 Passports: Insights From Jamrud Passport Office Reveal Rising Youth Emigration

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Jamrud Passport Office processed a staggering 34,000 passports in the past year, averaging 120 new passports issued daily, sources revealed.

In an interview with TNN, sources explained that until March 2024, the normal passport fee was set at PKR 3,000, while urgent passports cost PKR 5,000. However, from April 2024, the fees increased: a five-year normal passport now costs PKR 4,500, and an urgent passport is priced at PKR 7,500. The office also introduced e-passports this year, with a five-year normal e-passport costing PKR 9,000 and an urgent one of PKR 15,000. For a ten-year e-passport, the fees are PKR 13,500 for normal and PKR 22,500 for urgent processing.

Most applicants are individuals traveling abroad for Umrah, Hajj, work, or education. A significant number belong to the 18–35 age group, primarily seeking employment opportunities overseas. These statistics represent only the applicants served by the Jamrud Passport Office in Khyber District, while a substantial number of residents opt for services at the Peshawar Hayatabad Passport Office, whose data is not included here.

Given the daily issuance of 120 passports, the monthly figures surpass 3,600. This highlights a growing trend of youth seeking to escape poverty and unemployment by working abroad.

Residents expressed concerns about fraudulent practices by travel agents and recruiters who exploit desperate youth. "Some agents and so-called property dealers in Islamabad lure young people with false promises of overseas employment, extorting money and running scams. These agents often disappear after a couple of years, leaving victims helpless," they said.

Sources also emphasized that families burdened by poverty view sending at least one member abroad as a way to alleviate their financial woes. "Pakistan is not short of resources, but a lack of employment opportunities and indifferent leadership compel youth to seek livelihoods abroad," they noted.

Residents urged the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to crack down on unscrupulous agents and recruiters. "If these agents are interrogated, they would reveal shocking details about their operations, which are often rooted in deceit," they said.

The Jamrud Passport Office's data serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by Pakistan's youth and the systemic issues driving them to seek opportunities far from home.