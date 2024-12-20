From Kuccha To Pucca House: PMAY Beneficiaries In MP Share How Their Dreams Turned Into Reality

(MENAFN- IANS) Jabalpur, Dec 20 (IANS) The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), since its launch about a decade ago, has turned the dreams of millions into reality, bringing big transformation in their lives i.e. moving from kuccha to pucca houses.

Many PMAY beneficiaries in Madhya Pradesh's Harda and Jabalpur districts spoke to IANS on Friday and shared their story on how their living standards witnessed a turnaround with monetary assistance from the Modi government.

Many beneficiaries of the scheme expressed gratitude to PM Modi, saying that it was because of this government's initiative that they are living in pucca (permanent) houses today.

Beneficiary Kshama Malviya, who lives in ward number 34 of Harda district, said,“Earlier, our house was kuccha, we faced a lot of difficulties in the house. I was always worried about my family. Today, I have a pucca house, where I am living with my family happily. My dream of moving to a pucca house has come true.

He further went on to add,“I got Rs 2.50 lakh under the PMAY, I built a permanent house with this money. I want to thank Prime Minister Modi because his vision made it possible. We could never think of having a permanent house because our financial condition is not strong.”

Deepak, a beneficiary from the Harda district, said that he received the money in three instalments.

“My dream of building a permanent house has been fulfilled because of PM Modi. The poor are getting permanent houses under the PM Awas Yojana. I want to thank the Prime Minister for this scheme,” he said.

Gopal, a beneficiary of Jabalpur said that he got information about the PMAY from the local MLA.

“I am living happily in this concrete house with my whole family. We want to thank Prime Minister Modi. He brought this very good scheme for the poor. With this scheme, the poor are moving from kutcha houses to concrete houses,” he added.

Notably, the PMAY scheme was started in 2015, with the aim of providing permanent houses to the poor.