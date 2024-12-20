Fruit Preparation Market Is Projected To Reach US$ 91.63 Billion, Growing At A CAGR Of 6.2% By 2034 | Fact.MR Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Extensive Consumption of Fruit Preparation Jam and Preserves Thrusting the to New Heights

Rockville, MD , Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the newly published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global Fruit Preparation Market is estimated to reach US$ 50.21 billion in 2024; the market is further projected to rise at a CAGR of 6.2% between 2024 and 2034.

The market for fruit preparation is growing at an unprecedented rate due to the growing number of sectors that will use it. Fruit preparations' flexibility in food, beverages, cosmetics, and even industrial uses is driving a spike in demand as more people throughout the world adopt healthier lives. The market is expanding unabatedly, offering anything from fruit-infused cosmetic products to creative smoothie bowls. Preparation fruits' longer shelf life and convenience aspect will completely change how we use and eat these nutrient-dense superfoods. Furthermore, fruit preparations will become even more indispensable as natural ingredients and clean-label movements gain traction in a wide range of products.

The fruit preparation market is experiencing significant growth in developed and potentially high growth countries because of technical developments in preservation and processing procedures. This will make it a profitable sector for businesses and investors alike.

Key Takeaways from Market Study:



The global fruit preparation market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 91.63 billion by the end of 2034.

North America is evaluated to account for a 24.3% share of the global market by 2034.

The market in East Asia for fruit preparation is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2024 to 2034.

Sales of fruit preparation in Canada are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2034.

South Korea is approximated to account for a market share of 23.1% in East Asia by 2034. Sales of fruit preparation for dairy and frozen desserts are analyzed to increase at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2024 to 2034.

“Fruit extracts are extensively used in cosmetics and skin care products to enhance skin condition, leading to increasing demand,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Fruit Preparation Market:

AGRANA; Fresh Juice Industry; Frulact; ANDROS; ZUEGG; Tree Top; ZENTIS; SVZ International; Hero; Dohler GmbH; Valio; Puratos; BINA; Ingredion; Smucker; Fourayes; ShangHai YiFang Rural Technology; Fresh Food Industries.

High Pressure Processing Technology Revolutionizing the Fruit Preparation Market:

The amazing invention of high-pressure processing (HPP) technology extends the shelf life of fruits without the use of heat or chemicals while maintaining their nutritional content. This invention satisfies the rising demand from customers for foods that are fresh and barely processed. Edible coatings based on nanotechnology are causing a stir since they drastically slow down fruit deterioration, cutting waste and increasing distribution possibilities. Meanwhile, new opportunities for individualized fruit-based goods are created via 3D food printing, ranging from elaborate desserts to tailored dietary supplements.

The taste and fragrance industries are finding more uses for extremely concentrated fruit essences produced by innovative extraction procedures.

By solving sustainability issues and improving product quality and diversity, these technologies are setting up the fruit preparation market for healthy global expansion across a wide range of industries.

Country-wise Analysis:

The United States fruit preparation market is witnessing escalating revenues, projected to reach US$ 5.34 billion in 2024 and grow at a robust CAGR of 6.6% to attain US$ 10.15 billion by 2034. This growth is driven by the rising consumer demand for custom powdered solutions, as convenience and tailor-made products become increasingly sought after.

The versatility of powdered solutions, which can be seamlessly incorporated into a wide range of food and beverage applications, further fuels this trend. In response, fruit preparation suppliers are broadening their product portfolios to meet diverse market needs, contributing to the significant revenue surge across the United States.

The global dried fruit extracts market accounts for a revenue of US$ 8.9 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to reach a market valuation of US$ 15.8 billion by the end of 2032. Global demand for dried fruit extracts is predicted to rise at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2032.

The noni juice owes high nutritional content which may also vary in combination with other juices. Noni tree is found in Australia, India, and the Pacific regions. Noni powder contains polysaccharides, antioxidants, amino acids, minerals, and vitamins, which have many health benefits.

Coffea Arabica, the fruit of the coffee plant, has high phytonutrient and phenolic antioxidant content and is a beneficial food ingredient. However, the coffee fruit has historically been castoff for the favored harvesting of the coffee bean. The coffee fruit extract is a natural brain-boosting supplement.

The dragon fruit powder stores in itself a wealth of fiber and minerals, which impose several physiological benefits on the health of the consumers. The dragon fruit powder is rich in antioxidants, fiber, and vitamins C and B and therefore, acts as an excellent ingredient for lowering cholesterol and boosting immunity, among others.

Food and beverage industry is witnessing considerable amount of growth in different regions across the world. Therefore it is creating huge demand for freeze dried fruit extract for number of applications as freeze dried fruit is rich source of phytochemicals and nutrients as well which are very essential for human body.

