Osteosarcoma Market Anticipated To Expand Rapidly During 2023-2032, Says Delveinsight

Osteosarcoma Forecast

Osteosarcoma Market Forecast-2032 report offers an in-depth understanding of the forecasted epidemiology as well as the Osteosarcoma market trends in the 7MM.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

DelveInsight's“Osteosarcoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Osteosarcoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Osteosarcoma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.

Some of the key facts of the Osteosarcoma Market Report:

.The Osteosarcoma market size is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2019-2032)

.In October 2024, OS Therapies has completed patient enrollment for the Phase II trial of OST-HER2, aimed at treating osteosarcoma.

.In September 2024, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has lifted the partial clinical hold on azenosertib studies, including those focusing on osteosarcoma.

.DelveInsight's estimates indicate that the total incidence of osteosarcoma in the 7MM was around 2,300 cases in 2023.

.The estimates indicate that the United States had the highest number of osteosarcoma cases, with approximately 1,200 reported in 2023.

.Among the EU4 and the UK, Germany reported the highest incidence of osteosarcoma, with around 200 cases in 2023, followed by France and the UK.

.In 2023, the site-specific incidence of osteosarcoma in the US was approximately 500 cases for the femur, 200 for the tibia, and 150 for the humerus.

.In 2023, the stage-specific incidence of osteosarcoma in the US was approximately 400 cases for local stage, 600 for regional stage, and 200 for distant stage.

.Johns Hopkins University (2023) reports that around 800 new cases of osteosarcoma are diagnosed annually in the US, with approximately 400 affecting children and adolescents.

.The American Cancer Society states that osteosarcoma primarily affects children, teenagers, and young adults aged 10 to 30, with teenagers being the most commonly impacted. However, the condition can develop at any age, with approximately 10% of cases occurring in individuals over 60.

.Key Osteosarcoma Companies: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, OS Therapies, AlaMab Therapeutics, Eisai, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Bayer, MedPacto, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Hutchmed, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, George Clinical Pty Ltd, Immunex/Berlex, Eli Lilly and Company, Isofol Medical AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Eleison Pharma, Genentech, Inc., Ariad Pharma, Inex Pharma, and others

.Key Osteosarcoma Therapies: DANYELZA (naxitamab), OST-HER2 (OST31-154), ALMB-0168, Lenvatinib, Naxitamab, BAY80-6946, Vactosertib, Azenosertib, Surufatinib, Olaparib, ZN-c3, Avelumab, Lenvatinib, OST31-164, Ifosfamide, Pemetrexed, Calcium Folinate, Nivolumab, RAD001, nhaled Lipid Cisplatin (ILC), Cisplatin, ridaforolimus, Liposomal Vincristine, and others

.The Osteosarcoma epidemiology based on gender analyzed that males contributes to higher incident cases as compared to females

.The Osteosarcoma market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Osteosarcoma pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Osteosarcoma market dynamics.

Osteosarcoma Overview

Osteosarcoma is a rare and aggressive type of bone cancer that typically develops in the long bones, such as the arms or legs, near the growth plates. It primarily affects children, teenagers, and young adults, though it can occur at any age. Symptoms include bone pain, swelling, and reduced joint movement. The exact cause is often unknown, but genetic factors and prior radiation exposure may contribute. Treatment usually involves a combination of surgery to remove the tumor and chemotherapy to target cancer cells. Early diagnosis and advanced treatments have improved survival rates, especially for localized cases.

Osteosarcoma Epidemiology

The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2019 to 2032. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.

Osteosarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation:

The Osteosarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

.Total Prevalence of Osteosarcoma

.Prevalent Cases of Osteosarcoma by severity

.Gender-specific Prevalence of Osteosarcoma

.Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Osteosarcoma

Osteosarcoma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities

The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Osteosarcoma market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Osteosarcoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.

The report also covers the Osteosarcoma Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.

Osteosarcoma Therapies and Key Companies

.DANYELZA (naxitamab): Y-mAbs Therapeutics

.OST-HER2 (OST31-154): OS Therapies

.ALMB-0168: AlaMab Therapeutics

.Lenvatinib: Eisai

.Naxitamab: Y-mAbs Therapeutics

.BAY80-6946: Bayer

.Vactosertib: MedPacto

.Azenosertib: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

.Surufatinib: Hutchmed

.Olaparib: AstraZeneca

.ZN-c3: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

.Avelumab: Pfizer

.Lenvatinib: Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC

.OST31-164: George Clinical Pty Ltd

.Ifosfamide: Immunex/Berlex

.Pemetrexed: Eli Lilly and Company

.Calcium Folinate: Isofol Medical AB

.Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

.RAD001: Novartis

.nhaled Lipid Cisplatin (ILC): Eleison Pharma

.Cisplatin: Genentech, Inc.

.ridaforolimus: Ariad Pharma

.Liposomal Vincristine: Inex Pharma

Osteosarcoma Market Strengths

.The rise in the incidence of osteosarcoma

.Improvement of treatment over the years along with newly updated guidelines

.Various immunotherapies such as PD-L1 inhibitors and CTLA4 inhibitors are under investigation for osteosarcoma

Osteosarcoma Market Opportunities

.Genetic and other disease-related biomarkers are not much explored in drug development

.Lack of approved drugs for chemo-resistant disease and maintenance therapy

Scope of the Osteosarcoma Market Report

.Study Period: 2019–2032

.Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

.Key Osteosarcoma Companies: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, OS Therapies, AlaMab Therapeutics, Eisai, Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Bayer, MedPacto, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Hutchmed, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, George Clinical Pty Ltd, Immunex, Berlex, Eli Lilly and Company, Isofol Medical AB, Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novartis, Eleison Pharma, Genentech, Inc., Ariad Pharma, Inex Pharma, and others

.Key Osteosarcoma Therapies: DANYELZA (naxitamab), OST-HER2 (OST31-154), ALMB-0168, Lenvatinib, Naxitamab, BAY80-6946, Vactosertib, Azenosertib, Surufatinib, Olaparib, ZN-c3, Avelumab, Lenvatinib, OST31-164, Ifosfamide, Pemetrexed, Calcium Folinate, Nivolumab, RAD001, nhaled Lipid Cisplatin (ILC), Cisplatin, ridaforolimus, Liposomal Vincristine, and others

.Osteosarcoma Therapeutic Assessment: Osteosarcoma current marketed and Osteosarcoma emerging therapies

.Osteosarcoma Market Dynamics: Osteosarcoma market drivers and Osteosarcoma market barriers

.Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

.Osteosarcoma Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Osteosarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Osteosarcoma Market Report Introduction

2. Executive Summary for Osteosarcoma

3. SWOT analysis of Osteosarcoma

4. Osteosarcoma Patient Share (%) Overview at a Glance

5. Osteosarcoma Market Overview at a Glance

6. Osteosarcoma Disease Background and Overview

7. Osteosarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Country-Specific Patient Population of Osteosarcoma

9. Osteosarcoma Current Treatment and Medical Practices

10. Osteosarcoma Unmet Needs

11. Osteosarcoma Emerging Therapies

12. Osteosarcoma Market Outlook

13. Country-Wise Osteosarcoma Market Analysis (2019–2032)

14. Osteosarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement of Therapies

15. Osteosarcoma Market Drivers

16. Osteosarcoma Market Barriers

17. Osteosarcoma Appendix

18. Osteosarcoma Report Methodology

19. DelveInsight Capabilities

20. Disclaimer

21. About DelveInsight

