Google Doodle Today: Test Your Knowledge With Fun Game On December's Final Half Moon

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Google Doodle Today: The Google search engine has launched a new interactive game for its users to test their knowledge of the different cycles of Earth's moon. Today's game is part of Google Doodle's latest edition, dedicated to December's final Half-Moon.

Where to play Google Doodle's game on Half-Moon?

People can open the Google Search engine on any device, be it mobile or computer. Soon after opening the search engine, they can see an improvised Google icon featuring image of a moon. Start the fun game after clicking on that image.

| Google doodle pays tribute to Bollywood music legend KK, Krishnakumar Kunnath How to play the Google Doodle game?

The game is based on different phases of moon and tests your knowledge of different phases of lunar cycle. For more information, you are required to carefully read the introduction before starting the game.

Google Doodle Today

Later, participants are required to pair different phases of moon to make a full moon pair. Successful pairing will enable participants to win additional points. Users have to cross three levels to win the game. The Google Doodle has also hinted that winners may also be rewarded with a gift.

The Google Doodle will be visible in more than twenty countries across the world today, including India, America, Pakistan, UK, etc. Google users can also download Doodle Half Moon Rises wallpaper on from the website.

Google Doodle

Google Doodle is a creative change in the Google search engine's logo to honour, remember, or celebrate an event related to a country, region or across the world. Google Doodle launched a special series of interactive games and animated improvisations to logos during the Paris Olympic Games held earlier this year. These search engine improvisations are often limited to countries or regions which are linked to that incident. Sometimes, these minor and creative improvisation to Google Doodle are visible across all the countries.