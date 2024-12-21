Jordan Enhances Clean Energy Strategy With Innovative Projects, Natural Gas Expansion

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Secretary-General of the of and Mineral Resources Amani Azzam on Saturday said that the government's national programme is focused on delivering natural to industrial facilities, with the goal of reducing energy costs and promoting the use of clean energy.

During the National on Climate Change and Green in Amman, Azzam highlighted the programme's significant progress, including the successful delivery of to the Al Qweira and Al Qastal regions, as well as the recent inauguration of a reduction and measurement station at the Hashemite Industrial Institutions in Zarqa.

She also announced plans to expand the gas network to cover all industrial cities in the near future, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Azzam also reviewed key strategies for Jordan's transition to green energy, adding "Green energy now contributes 27 per cent to the country's total energy mix, underscoring Jordan's commitment to developing sustainable, environmentally friendly energy sources to address climate change."

Azzam also outlined plans for an innovative electricity storage project at the Mujib Dam, the first of its kind in Jordan.

With a storage capacity of 450 megawatts and a duration of up to seven hours, this project will significantly enhance the country's ability to store and efficiently use renewable energy, she added.

Azzam also highlighted ongoing electrical interconnection projects with Egypt, Palestine through the Jerusalem District Electricity Company, and Iraq, noting that agreements with Saudi Arabia are near completion to accommodate renewable energy projects within Jordan.

She also stressed the ministry's focus on attracting investments in green hydrogen, noting that the sector is expected to play a vital role in achieving Jordan's long-term sustainable energy goals.