National Day/ President Of National Cyber Security Agency: National Day Renews Determination To Contribute To Process Of Building Homeland

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE President of the National Security Agency Eng. Abdulrahman bin Ali Al Farahid Al Malki said that National Day is a dear occasion for all and draws inspiration of steadfastness, strength, and determination from Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani, founder of the State of Qatar. It is an occasion to renew the determination to contribute to the progress, development and building of the State of Qatar.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), His Excellency extended congratulations and greetings on this dear occasion to HH the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, HH the Father Amir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, HH the Deputy Amir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al-Thani, the wise government, and the generous Qatari people.

Celebration of this year's National Day coincides with the State achieving a large number of accomplishments on all levels, both internal and external, which enhanced its position regionally and internationally, enabled it to occupy an advanced position in many global indicators, and made it a desirable and safe global destination for investment and tourism, HE President pointed out.

Regarding the achievements of the Agency and its future plans, His Excellency stressed that with its various sectors and departments, the Agency achieved many important local achievements aimed at enhancing security and stability in Qatar's cyberspace, noting that one of the most important of these achievements is the launch of the National Cyber Security Strategy 2024-2030, which was characterized by comprehensiveness and in line with the strategy of the State.

His Excellency stated that the Agency recently held the 11th edition of the National Cyber Drill, titled 'Zero-Day Survival', with the participation of about 170 vital entities in the country. The aim was to test the readiness of entities and measure their efficiency in confronting various cyber risks.

The Agency established the National Cyber Security Academy in order to enhance digital capabilities and safety and raise the level of cyber awareness among employees of government and private institutions, HE President said. The new version of the National Cyber Training Program was also launched, which provides cyber training and qualification services to various state institutions and entities and is an added value that the Agency contributes to in enhancing government efforts aimed at achieving the goals of Qatar National Vision 2030.

At the international and regional levels, His Excellency pointed out that the Agency was able to enhance Qatar's position on the global cyber map, as it obtained full membership in the Global Privacy Assembly, which represents international recognition of Qatars growing role in promoting and protecting the rights of individuals in the digital environment. Qatar also achieved a major accomplishment in the Global Cybersecurity Index 2024, where it was classified as a model country at the international level in the field of cybersecurity.

He explained that the Agency worked on plans to protect and secure major events hosted by Qatar, such as the Asian Cup, the Qatar Formula 1 Grand Prix, and Expo 2023, for the purposes of responding proactively and effectively to potential cyber threats and breaches.

As part of its role in enhancing and raising the level of international cooperation between the Agency and the relevant official organizations and bodies in other countries, HE explained that the Agency has participated in many international forums specialized in the field of cybersecurity, and reviewed its role in protecting and securing cyberspace, and raising the readiness of various bodies, in addition to reviewing Qatars pioneering experience in securing major events, most notably the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, in a number of these forums.

His Excellency pointed out the importance of Qatar hosting major global events in the field of cybersecurity, perhaps the most prominent of which is the hosting the International Common Criteria Conference (ICCC), which is being held for the first time in the Middle East and North Africa region. It is a prestigious annual event that brings together cybersecurity experts, government officials, industry professionals, researchers and academics to discuss and collaborate on cybersecurity standards, practices and technologies. In addition, the State of Qatar hosted the third meeting of the GCC Ministerial Committee for Cybersecurity, where the Gulf Cybersecurity Strategy and the platform for exchanging information and cyber threats between GCC countries were launched.

His Excellency stressed that the cadres and teams of the National Cyber Security Agency are working diligently around the clock to ensure the strengthening and securing of cyberspace in the country, based on the best international practices. (QNA) ض ع ي/M J A/P R QNA 1046 GMT 2024/12/16

