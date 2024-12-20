Lexaria Bioscience Corp.'S (NASDAQ: LEXX) Investigational Research Programs Position The Company For Important Partnership Opportunities And Growth

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Lexaria Bioscience has completed several studies that confirm and support the superiority and advantages of its patented DehydraTECH(TM) over traditional oral delivery methods

The company recently announced results from its human oral nicotine study NIC-H22-1 comparing its DehydraTECH-nicotine pouch to world-leading brands, Zyn(R) and on!(R)

Results from the study demonstrated that DehydraTECH-nicotine was statistically significantly faster in reaching Tmax than both brands

Lexaria has also undertaken other investigational research programs, including the analysis and execution of hypertension, diabetes, hormone therapy, and dementia studies, which could birth excellent partnership opportunities, supporting further growth A report by Zacks Investment Research discussed the nicotine study alongside Lexaria's other recent milestones, maintaining a $12.00 price target

Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ: LEXX) , a global innovator seeking to enhance the bioavailability of multiple active pharmaceutical ingredients using its patented DehydraTECH(TM) drug delivery technology platform, continues to devote an increasing proportion of its resources and focus toward research and development (“R&D”) as part of its overall goal to establish areas of investigation for commercial pursuits and reduce risks of the unknown for both commercial and regulatory goals.

In the three months ended May 31, 2023 (“Q3 2023”), for example, the company increased its R&D expenses 118% year over year to $1.64 million in Q3 2023 from $752,095 in Q3 2022, with a recent Zacks Investment Research report attributing this expenditure to Lexaria's multiple...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to LEXX are available in the company's newsroom at



About CBDWire

CBDWire

(“CBDW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on CBD related news and updates in the cannabidiol (“CBD”) sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, CBDW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, CBDW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

CBDW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from CBDWire, text“CBDWire” to 844-397-5787 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the CBDWire website applicable to all content provided by CBDW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

CBDWire

Denver, CO



303.498.7722 Office

[email protected]

CBDWire is powered by

IBN