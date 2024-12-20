Bitget Announces Listing Of Hyperliquid (HYPE) In Innovation, Defi, And Layer 1 Zone

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Victoria, Seychelles, December 20th, 2024, Chainwire

Bitget , the leading exchange, and web3 company has announced the listing of Hyperliquid (HYPE) in the Innovation, DeFi, and Layer 1 Zone. This listing aims to expand trading options while offering participants access to exclusive activities.

Listing Schedule:



Deposit Availability: Already open

Trading Commencement: 18 December 2024, 10:00 (UTC)

Withdrawal Start: 19 December 2024, 11:00 (UTC) Spot Trading Pair: HYPE/USDT

Promotion Period: 18 December 2024, 10:00 – 25 December 2024, 10:00 (UTC). Participants can join the CandyBomb event to earn HYPE tokens based on their net deposits and spot trading volumes.

Airdrop Activity: CandyBomb Promotion

Promotion Details:



Total Airdrop Pool: 1,700 HYPE

Net Deposit Campaign Pool: 1,000 HYPE Spot Trading Pool (New Users Only): 700 HYPE

Eligible participants can join the event through the CandyBomb page and track their activity data for token rewards.

For more information on HYPE tokens, users can visit here.

