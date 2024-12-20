Makemytrip Has Revealed Travel Search And Booking Trends In India For The Year-End 2024
Date
12/20/2024
The New Year and Christmas season provide the perfect opportunity for travelers to unwind, and they are eager to make the most of it for their domestic or international travel as the case maybe. The trend toward premiumization is becoming increasingly pronounced, as travelers are willing to spend more for a memorable holiday. Bookings for travel in pairs and families continue to be dominant during the holiday season while the share of solo travelers is also on the rise, particularly among international travelers.
Top Domestic Destinations
The top 20 domestic cities contribute 40% of all domestic searches travel during the upcoming holiday season, with Goa leading the charts
Manali, Varanasi, Mussoorie & Udaipur witness double-digit % growth in searches
40% of the top 20 most searched domestic destinations include hill destinations across North and South India
The top 20 most searched domestic cities include:
Goa
Mumbai
Udaipur
Delhi
Jaipur
Manali
Puri
Bengaluru
Munnar
Varanasi
Lonavala
Mahabaleshwar
Hyderabad
Ooty
Jaisalmer
Kolkata
Coorg
Mussoorie
Pondicherry
Shimla
Top International Destinations:
The top 20 international destinations contribute 83% of all international searches for travel during the upcoming holiday season
Azerbaijan & Malaysia witness a 248% & 100% growth in searches respectively. Japan, Vietnam & Turkey experience healthy double-digit growth in searches
Canada & Maldives are the only two destinations among the top 20 that saw a drop in searches
The top 20 most searched international destinations include:
United Arab Emirates
Thailand
Singapore
Indonesia
Malaysia
United States
Vietnam
United Kingdom
Sri Lanka
Australia
Canada
Nepal
Maldives
Saudi Arabia
Azerbaijan
France
Japan
Hong Kong
Turkey
Qatar
Preferred Time of Travel
Similar to last year, the Saturday before Christmas (21st Dec) continues to be the most searched travel date for both domestic and international travel.
However, for domestic hotel searches, there is also a spike in interest for travel starting Dec 25th which indicates that travelers might be extending their holidays beyond Christmas till New Years Day
Business Class Travel on the Rise
Business class bookings across domestic and international have grown by 50% YoY
80% increase in business class bookings for international flights
27% increase in business class bookings for domestic flights
Trend Towards Premiumization in Hotel Bookings
The contribution of domestic hotel bookings priced above INR 10K+ increase to 22% as compared to 20% in the same period last year
The contribution of international hotel bookings priced above INR 10K+ increase from 51% in 2023 to 57% this year
Holiday Packages
Double-digit growth in bookings for holiday packages for the upcoming year-end holiday season
Average spending on year-end holiday packages has increased by 7% compared to the same period last year
Top domestic holiday packages:
Andaman
Kerala
Goa
Himachal
Kashmir
Top international holiday packages
Dubai
Thailand
Singapore
Maldives
Bali
