Makemytrip Has Revealed Travel Search And Booking Trends In India For The Year-End 2024

The New Year and Christmas season provide the perfect opportunity for travelers to unwind, and they are eager to make the most of it for their domestic or international as the case maybe. The trend toward premiumization is becoming increasingly pronounced, as travelers are willing to spend more for a memorable holiday. Bookings for travel in pairs and families continue to be dominant during the holiday season while the share of solo travelers is also on the rise, particularly among international travelers.





Top Domestic Destinations



The top 20 domestic cities contribute 40% of all domestic searches travel during the upcoming holiday season, with Goa leading the charts

Manali, Varanasi, Mussoorie & Udaipur witness double-digit % growth in searches

40% of the top 20 most searched domestic destinations include hill destinations across North and South India

The top 20 most searched domestic cities include:



Goa

Mumbai

Udaipur

Delhi

Jaipur

Manali

Puri

Bengaluru

Munnar

Varanasi

Lonavala

Mahabaleshwar

Hyderabad

Ooty

Jaisalmer

Kolkata

Coorg

Mussoorie

Pondicherry

Shimla





Top International Destinations:



The top 20 international destinations contribute 83% of all international searches for travel during the upcoming holiday season

Azerbaijan & Malaysia witness a 248% & 100% growth in searches respectively. Japan, Vietnam & Turkey experience healthy double-digit growth in searches

Canada & Maldives are the only two destinations among the top 20 that saw a drop in searches

The top 20 most searched international destinations include:



United Arab Emirates

Thailand

Singapore

Indonesia

Malaysia

United States

Vietnam

United Kingdom

Sri Lanka

Australia

Canada

Nepal

Maldives

Saudi Arabia

Azerbaijan

France

Japan

Hong Kong

Turkey

Qatar





Preferred Time of Travel



Similar to last year, the Saturday before Christmas (21st Dec) continues to be the most searched travel date for both domestic and international travel.

However, for domestic hotel searches, there is also a spike in interest for travel starting Dec 25th which indicates that travelers might be extending their holidays beyond Christmas till New Years Day



Business Class Travel on the Rise



Business class bookings across domestic and international have grown by 50% YoY

80% increase in business class bookings for international flights

27% increase in business class bookings for domestic flights



Trend Towards Premiumization in Hotel Bookings



The contribution of domestic hotel bookings priced above INR 10K+ increase to 22% as compared to 20% in the same period last year

The contribution of international hotel bookings priced above INR 10K+ increase from 51% in 2023 to 57% this year



Holiday Packages



Double-digit growth in bookings for holiday packages for the upcoming year-end holiday season

Average spending on year-end holiday packages has increased by 7% compared to the same period last year



Top domestic holiday packages:

Andaman

Kerala

Goa

Himachal

Kashmir

Top international holiday packages

Dubai

Thailand

Singapore

Maldives

Bali



