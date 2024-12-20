Gaza Field Hospitals Director To QNA: Israel Destroyed 75% Of Gaza Health Infrastructure

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Director of Field Hospitals at the of in Gaza, Dr Marwan Al Hams, said that the health sector is being subjected to a systematic Israeli aggression through preventing the entry of medicines, besieging and targeting hospitals and medical staff.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA) Al Hams confirmed that the Israeli forces aim to destroy what remains of the health infrastructure in Gaza, after destroying 75 percent of it. He pointed to the ongoing aggression on Kamal Adwan Hospital in the northern Gaza Strip, and the killing and arrest of doctors and their families.

He explained that patients suffer greatly due to the lack of medicines, food and blankets for them, and the depletion of medicines for those with chronic diseases, which caused them serious complications and some of them lost their lives.

The Director of Field Hospitals pointed out the increasing number of patients suffering from dehydration, malnutrition and death from hunger, in a precedent that doctors had not experienced before the genocidal war waged by the Israeli occupation forces on the Gaza Strip.

He stated that the deteriorating situation has reached a severe shortage in medical laboratory supplies and materials, and that the occupation is preventing the entry of devices for conducting medical examinations after most of them have broken down. He called for the need to pressure the occupation to stop its war on Gaza, so that the health sector can provide services to Palestinian citizens. (QNA)

