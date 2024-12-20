Delhi Metro Bizarre Moments: From Dance Performance, Fights To Man Defying Gravity, The Year Saw It All Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Delhi metro, one of the most vital means of commute for the residents of national capital, gives us a dose of daily dramas and something interesting to look at.

Here's a wrap up of all the eye-catching activities that took place over the year. Bizarre, hilarious, and jaw-dropping moments are here to amuse you. Delhi Metro's quirkiest, funniest and amusing 5 moments are given below.

| Foreigner's fight with Delhi rickshaw puller goes | Watch Billo Rani viral moves

Swati Sharma created a stir after her dance performance in Delhi Metro went viral. Grooving to the tunes of peppy song Billo Rani from the film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal, the influencer danced her heart out. Flashing off her vibrant saree, Swati danced with full compassion heedless of the stunned fellow commuters.

Men exchange blows at ticket counter

Another incident that caught social media attention was a fight at the ticket counter where two men took turns to slap, shove and punch each other. The video takes a hilarious turn when another man intervenes to stop the fight from escalating further. In the fit of rage, one of the fighters unexpectedly shoved a sharp slap on his head, making him regret the move.

| Bihar: Principal caught stealing eggs meant for mid-day meal scheme | Watch Passenger defies gravity

A viral video of a man defying gravity in Delhi Metro is doing rounds. The shocking clip shows a man sitting, holding a pole for support. As the video proceeds, he lifts himself off the ground defying gravity. Some netizens were impressed while others came up with a range of theories after the video surfaced, suggesting that the video was playing in reverse. In the background, one can see a passenger walking backwards, away from the doors.







| Viral video: Chaos in Mumbai local as naked man enters ladies' compartment Dramatic Holi

The list of bizarre moments from Delhi Metro doesn't end here, a viral video shows two women dressed in white saree making bold moves. Unmindful of the crowd, the two women smeared in holi colours dramatically move to the tune of Ang Laga De. There playful moves range from cuddles to a kiss attempt.