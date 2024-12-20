GRU Hackers Behind Cyberattack On Ukraine's Ministry Of Justice Registries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hackers associated with the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the of the Russian Federation (GRU) are responsible for the cyberattack on the registries of Ukraine's of Justice.

This was stated by Volodymyr Karasteliov, Acting Head of the Cybersecurity Department of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), during a press at the Ministry of Justice, according to Ukrinform.

"The main version under consideration by the SBU is that Russian intelligence agencies are behind this cyberattack. Specifically, hacker groups associated with the GRU," Karasteliov said.

"We are working comprehensively, but due to the sensitive nature of the situation, we cannot disclose all details," he added.

Karasteliov assured that the consequences of the cyberattack will be mitigated soon.

As previously reported, on Thursday, December

19, Ukraine experienced one of the largest cyberattacks on its state registries in recent history. Russian operatives attempted to disrupt the operation of critical state infrastructure.

As a result of the targeted attack, the operations of several Unified and State Registries under the jurisdiction of Ukraine's Ministry of Justice were temporarily suspended.