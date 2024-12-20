Gurugram Techie Opens Up About Harassment By Wife Amid Atul Subhash Suicide Case: 'Want To Make It Clear...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Days after the Atul Subhash case , Gurugram-based UX designer Alok Mittal has claimed that his wife filed false cases against him just five months into their marriage, News18 reported.

In a LinkedIn post , Mittal stated that his wife, Mansi Aggarwal, who works as an analyst at Collegedunia and earns a decent salary, has demanded ₹1.5 lakh per month in maintenance, ₹1 crore in compensation, and a house.

Sharing his ordeal on LinkedIn, Alok Mittal said that Mansi requested him to delete his posts about her and threatened to file another case if he didn't comply.

"Even before these cases were filed, I was constantly threatened. Now, if anything happens to me, I want to make it clear who will be responsible: Mansi Aggarwal aur uski pamper karne wali family,” Alok Mittal wrote on LinkedIn.

About the case:

Alok, who married Mansi in May 2023, wrote that he lost his job shortly after their wedding. Soon after they were expecting their first child, his wife pressured him to find a new job.

In November 2023, after five months of applying, he finally landed a new job in Bengaluru. When he asked his wife to relocate, she refused and stayed with her parents.

“She promised to join me later but refused when I came to Delhi in December 2023 to bring her back. Despite my assurances that I would fulfil her demands, she used her pregnancy and childbirth as a reason to remain at her parents' home," Mittal explained.

In addition, Alok claimed that his wife pressured him to quit his job in Bengaluru and return to live with her family.

“Eventually, under immense pressure, I agreed to return to Delhi. But my wife wanted it fast. So, knowing my son was my weakness, began using him against me," he said

Alok alleged that his wife Mansi would make excuses whenever he attempted to make a video call for his son.

“Whenever I tried to video call to see my son, she declined, saying the child was asleep. If I missed calling her or visiting her in Delhi, her family accused me of abandoning her and my child," he explained.

Reflecting on the emotional toll of the situation, Alok stated,“The last time I held my son in my arms, he was 9 days old. It has been 10 months now, and apart from those 2–3 days of memories, I have nothing. Not being able to see or hold him, compounded with the burden of court hearings and monthly maintenance, has left me shattered.”

He added that his wife filed a false domestic violence case against him, and his 73-year-old mother – a widow – was dragged into these false accusations.“Beyond exhausting all my earnings, I took loans from friends and family to fund a wedding which lasted for less than 6 months. And now, from where am I supposed to find ₹1 crore to undo this massive mistake?" he asked.

'Can prove my innocence in 5 minutes':

Alok, in a separate LinkedIn post, stated that he can prove his innocence in the false dowry and domestic violence cases in just five minutes.

He wrote,“If living with me is so impossible, why hasn't she filed for divorce?”

He even added that he has been living separately with his wife for 13 months now and would grant divorce if asked and move on with his life.“I'll remarry, have kids, and build a happy future. She will get less money. Loss ho jayega fir to."

The UX designer shared a recording of him and his wife, in which she expressed her desire to go to Europe for their honeymoon.

“My wife demanded a honeymoon in Europe, a bigger banquet hall, and a designer Lehenga-just one week after our Roka ceremony," Mittal further wrote, asking,“How can such demands not be considered part of dowry?"

He further asked,“Why are men uneducated about these biased laws? Why are there no documentaries or films highlighting these issues? Men are often seen as nothing more than wallets to pay for maintenance, alimony, or settlements. But we are more than that-we have hearts and souls, and it's devastating to see them torn apart so easily."