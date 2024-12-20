'Can't Speak Kannada': Delhi-Based Cars24 CEO's Hiring Post Gets Viral Netizens Say, 'Don't Popularise Language Racism'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A Delhi NCR-based CEO, Vikram Chopra, has sparked outrage with a hiring post that took a jab at Bengaluru's language issue. Taking a linguistic dig, Chopra, the CEO of Cars24, shared a post aimed at engineers who wish to work and live closer to home in Delhi NCR.

Also Read: 'What stings the most is how much I gave to this': Hyderabad techie's post after shock firing from 'dream job'

The post on X, read,“Still can't speak Kannada after years in Bengaluru? It's okay. Aa jao Dilli (come to Delhi),” However, the CEO received a backlash for seemingly mocking the language concerns in Bengaluru.

A netizen said,“Hello saar imma narthie living in bangawhore getting bullied everyday by locals plese gibme a job saar, sending my resume.”

A user, citing the crime stats, said,“Delhi NCR has its charm, but before calling it 'better,' let's take a moment to consider the reality. A look at the crime data might offer a different perspective. Think twice before making the move.”

"Let me know about legal services," said a user.

Also Read: Bengaluru news: Nurse 'scolded', asked to 'go back' to hometown for not knowing Kannada

"Don't popularize this language racism more, please. We need to stand united," said a user.

"If one can find Delhi through all the smog, we will be able to verify your statement," said a user. Another one wrote,“Come back and smell the fumes.”

Don't popularize this language racism more, please. We need to stand united.

By the time of writing, the post has accumulted 2.3k likes, 347 comments, 2.3k likes and 262 bookmarks.