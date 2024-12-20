Traffic Accidents In Afghanistan Increase Fivefold Since 2021, Reports Emergency Hospital

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Emergency Hospital recently announced that traffic accidents in Afghanistan have increased fivefold since 2021.

In a statement, the hospital noted that between March 2022 and October 2024, the majority of road incidents involved that had veered off the road, overturned, or crashed into walls and ravines.

According to the statistics released by the hospital, the recorded number of accidents rose from 2,662 in March 2022 to 5,520 in March 2024, reflecting a 78.5% increase.

The hospital also reported that 21 of the from a major accident on the Kabul-Kandahar highway were transferred to their facility.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Transport issued a statement saying that Abdul Salam Haidari, the Deputy Minister of Road Transport, along with senior officials from the Ministry of Interior and the General Traffic Directorate, held an emergency meeting regarding two tragic traffic accidents on the Kabul-Kandahar highway.

As a result, they suspended the operations of two passenger transport companies, Mihmand Baba and Mirwais Khan Nika, in Afghanistan due to these fatal incidents in Ghazni.

The significant rise in traffic accidents in Afghanistan highlights the urgent need for improved road safety measures and better traffic management. The government's efforts to address these incidents and suspend unsafe transport companies are crucial steps toward reducing the rising toll of such accidents.

Additionally, this alarming trend underscores the necessity for enhanced public awareness campaigns and better infrastructure to prevent further loss of life on Afghanistan's roads.

