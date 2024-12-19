China’s currency weakens by 31 pips to 7.1911 against US dollar Thursday

(MENAFN) The central parity rate of the Chinese currency, the renminbi, or yuan, weakened by 31 pips to 7.1911 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to the China Foreign Exchange Trade System. This marks a slight depreciation of the yuan as part of the daily adjustments made to align the currency with market conditions. The central parity rate serves as a critical benchmark for China’s foreign exchange market, influencing the yuan's trading range each day.



In China’s spot forex market, the yuan is allowed to fluctuate within a 2 percent band above or below the central parity rate during trading sessions. This managed floating exchange rate system gives the yuan a degree of flexibility while ensuring that excessive volatility is controlled. The mechanism aims to balance market dynamics with regulatory stability, reflecting China's approach to maintaining economic order in its financial markets.



The central parity rate is calculated each business day based on a weighted average of prices provided by market makers before the interbank market opens. This process ensures that the rate reflects real-time market trends and sentiments while maintaining oversight by regulatory authorities. The system integrates market-driven factors with the stability sought by the central government, making it a cornerstone of China's monetary policy framework.



This controlled approach to currency management allows China to navigate the complexities of global trade and finance. By adjusting the central parity rate daily, the country aims to maintain a stable exchange rate environment while accommodating external pressures such as fluctuations in the U.S. dollar. These adjustments are particularly significant in ensuring the competitiveness of Chinese exports and managing economic risks in a dynamic international market.

