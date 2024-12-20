Severe Cold Wave Warning Issued In THESE States Till December 23 - Check Full IMD Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As a cold wave affects several states, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a cold wave to severe cold wave warning for Himachal Pradesh and West Rajasthan.

| Delhi weather: Orange alert for fog, temp drops to 7 degree °C | Watch videos

According to the IMD, cold to severe cold wave conditions are expected in isolated areas of West Rajasthan on December 20th and 21st. In Himachal Pradesh, cold to severe cold wave conditions are likely to occur in some areas from December 19th to 23rd, the weather department said.

Delhi weather update

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi dropped to 7 degrees Celsius on Friday, with fog covering the area. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) also remained in the 'severe' category. At 8 AM, the AQI in the national capital was recorded at 434, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

| Noida Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Check out the predicted minimum and maximum temperatures Cold wave warnings issued other states

Today morning, dense layer of fog engulfs Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal area as the temperature dipped in the city. The Met department had predicted maximum and minimum temperature is expected to be around 26 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius respectively.

In the northern states, the weather office has predicted cold wave conditions in some parts of Punjab on December 20th; in isolated pockets over Punjab on 21st & 22nd, Jammu-Kashmir -Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad during December 19th-25th, Haryana-Chandigarh during December 19th-21st, Himachal Pradesh on 24th and 25th December.

| Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast and AQI Today on December 20, 2024: Today's temperature is -25.45 °C., Here's the latest weather forecast Snowfall warnings

In J&K, the Met office has forecast mainly dry weather till December 26 with a possibility of light snowfall in higher reaches of the valley on the night of December 21-22. It said light snow over few higher reaches is also possible from December 27 night to the morning of December 28.





In Himachal Pradesh, currently no snowfall is predicted in the state as dry weather will prevail, however, IMD has predictedthat an active western disturbance will bring wintry conditions to the region around December 27 and 28, likely leading to snowfall in higher-altitude areas.

Shobhit Katiyar, Senior Scientist at IMD Himachal Pradesh said,“An active western disturbance is projected to affect Himachal Pradesh on December 27 and 28, likely causing snowfall in higher-altitude areas and light to moderate rain in lower and mid-hill regions. Light snowfall is expected in Shimla city on December 27," as quoted by ANI.

He added, "On December 27 and 28, almost all higher-altitude regions will likely experience snowfall, while some lower areas and mid-hill locations may witness rain. We are monitoring the situation closely, and an updated, accurate forecast will be issued as the dates approach.”

(With inputs from agencies)