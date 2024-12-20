Christmas 2024: Top 5 Ways To Celebrate The Festival With Friends And Family At Home

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Merry Christmas 2024: With Christmas just a few days away, it's time to welcome the most joyous festival of the year. Christmas falls on December 25 every year and commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ. The day is celebrated not only by Christians but also by people of different religions, who ring in the festival with the same cheer and joy. While plans might be limited for some, there are plenty of ways to make the holiday special by celebrating at home with friends and family.

| Ola Electric to expand store to 4,000 locations this Christmas

1. Decorate your house: Create a festive atmosphere at home by setting up a Christmas tree and hanging lights. You can also add a personal touch with DIY decoration ideas by making wreaths, paper snowflakes, lanterns or candles.





2. Host lunch or dinner: No celebration is complete without food. Hosting a lunch or dinner is a wonderful way to bring loved ones together around the table. Sharing a meal creates quality time, whether it's a classic holiday feast or a special family favourite. Moreover, you can organise a potluck-style gathering to bring a twist, where everyone brings a dish. Some popular dishes enjoyed during Christmas include plum cake, mashed potatoes, chicken or mutton biryani, Christmas cookies, tandoori chicken, and pasta. These flavourful dishes enhance the festive spirit and bring a delicious touch to the holiday celebrations.

| 6 Christmas recipes you can make this winter

3. Movie Marathon: Christmas and movies go hand in hand. Christmas Day wouldn't be complete without watching a few classic holiday films. Pick your favourite movies whether it is Home Alone, The Polar Express, Holidate, It's a Wonderful Life, The Princess Switch, Little Women, While You Were Sleeping, Serendipity, Last Christmas or others. To add that extra fun, you can prepare flavourful popcorn and hot chocolate. If not television, you can also enjoy watching the movie on a projector for an even more festive experience.

| Kate's Christmas during cancer recovery may include special plans

4. Singing carols and jingles: Coming together to sing Christmas carols at home can be a fun and joyful activity. You can also play carols through your speakers or set up a small karaoke session for entertainment. Some famous carols and songs include Silent Night, Jingle Bells, Joy to the World, O Holy Night, Hark! The Herald Angels Sing, Frosty the Snowman, Deck The Halls, We Wish You a Merry Christmas, and The First Noel.

5.Gifts are not just material items; they can also be a way to express emotions, especially when they carry meaning or a personal touch. Creating personalised holiday gifts is a fantastic way to show love and thoughtfulness.