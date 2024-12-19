Global Automobile Antenna Market Growth : $9.4 Billion In 2023 To $14.2 Billion By 2033 CAGR Of 4.5%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Research published a report, titled, "Automobile Antenna Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Antenna Type, by Location, by Vehicle Type, by Sales : Global Opportunity Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033." The global automobile antenna market was valued at $9.4 billion in 2023, and is projected to reach $14.2 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2024 to 2033.



Key Takeaways :



The automobile antennas market study covers 20 countries. The research includes a segment analysis of each country in terms of value ($Billion) for the projected period 2023-2032.



More than 1, 500 product literatures, industry releases, annual reports, and other such documents of major automobile antenna industry participants along with authentic industry journals, trade associations' releases, and government websites have been reviewed for generating high-value industry insights.



The study integrated high-quality data, professional opinions and analysis, and critical independent perspectives. The research approach is intended to provide a balanced view of global markets and to assist stakeholders in making educated decisions in order to achieve their most ambitious growth objectives.



Leading Market Players :



Laird Connectivity



Harada Industry Co., Ltd.



Kathrein SE



TE Connectivity



Hirschmann Car Communication



Yokowo Co., Ltd.



Amphenol Corporation



Fiamm



Schaffner Holding AG



Shenzhen Sunway Communication Co., Ltd.



The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automobile antenna market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.



Segment Highlights



By Sales Channel



The aftermarket segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.



The aftermarket segment is anticipated to be dominant in the automobile antenna market due to many vehicle owners seeking to upgrade their existing antennas to improve performance, such as enhancing reception for newer technologies such as 5G or adding capabilities for satellite radio and GPS. The aftermarket provides a wide range of advanced antenna options that cater to these needs.



By Antenna Type



The on-glass antennas segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.



The on-glass antennas segment is anticipated to experience rapid growth in the automobile antenna market due to large on-glass antennas integrated into the vehicle's glass surfaces, such as windshields or rear windows, making them nearly invisible. This integration preserves the sleek, modern design of vehicles, which is highly valued by both manufacturers and consumers. The unobtrusive nature of on-glass antennas contributes to a cleaner and more streamlined vehicle appearance.



By Location



The front windshield segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.



The front windshield segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automobile antenna market due to front windshield offering a prime location for antennas to receive and transmit signals without significant obstruction. Its elevated and central position on the vehicle provides a clear line of sight for signals from satellites, radio towers, and other communication sources, enhancing overall signal quality and reliability.



By Vehicle Type



The passenger vehicle segment is expected to witness rapid growth throughout the forecast period.



The passenger vehicles segment is anticipated to experience faster growth in the automobile antenna market due to passenger vehicles constituting the largest portion of global automobile production and sales. The sheer volume of passenger vehicles being manufactured and sold increases the demand for automotive antennas, thus driving market growth.



By Antenna Technology



The broadcasting antennas segment is expected to lead throughout the forecast period.



The broadcasting antennas segment is anticipated to dominate in the automobile antenna market due to broadcasting antennas, particularly those for AM/FM radio, being standard in virtually all vehicles. This universal application ensures a consistently high demand across the global automotive market. Despite the rise of digital streaming services, traditional radio remains popular among consumers for its accessibility, variety of content, and free usage. This continued demand sustains the need for high-quality broadcasting antennas in vehicles.



By Region



North America to maintain its dominance by 2032.



North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the automobile antenna market by 2032 owing to a robust automotive industry, high consumer demand for connected vehicles, and a strong presence of leading antenna manufacturers and technology innovators.



Recent Development :



In December 2021, Molex acquired the core technology portfolio and IP rights of Keyssa Inc. to cater to the rise in demand for high-speed, broad-to-broad contactless connectivity.



In September 2021, Ace Technologies Corp. announced a fully automated production line for shark fin antennas at its Nom Dong Campus in South Korea.



In September 2021, TE connectivity signed a definitive agreement to acquire the antenna business of laird connectivity.



In March 2021, Kathrein Solutions introduced a new item, the RRU 1400 reader, which was added to the IoT line-up of the business. The RRU 1400 makes it simple to employ IoT applications that require great performance and reliability.



In March 2023, USI's planned acquisition to enhance automotive antenna capability signified a strategic move to strengthen its position in the automotive electronics market. By acquiring a company specializing in automotive antennas or relevant technology, USI aims to expand its product portfolio and technological capabilities in this sector.



