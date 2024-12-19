Sanitary Napkin Market Growth: Estimated To Achieve USD 41 Billion By 2031 TMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sanitary Napkin Market

Increase in number of adult female populace globally is expected to create significant business opportunities in the sanitary napkin market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global sanitary napkin was estimated to have acquired US$ 24.5 billion in 2021. It is anticipated to register a 5.0% CAGR from 2022 to 2031 and by 2031, the market is likely to gain US$ 41.0 billion.Innovations in absorption technology, such as superabsorbent polymers, are improving the performance and efficiency of sanitary napkins. The emphasis on health and environmental sustainability has led to the development of organic and chemical free sanitary napkins, which are gaining popularity.Dive Deeper into Data: Get Your In-Depth Sample Now!Global movements advocating for menstrual equity, such as providing access to affordable menstrual products, can stimulate market growth and change government policies.Sanitary Napkin Market: Key FindingsGovernment authorities in several developing countries are collaborating with non-profit organizations in order to spread awareness about the importance of feminine hygiene. For example, major government authorities in Africa are offering menstrual education along with free sanitary pads to school-going girls. Such efforts are anticipated to have a positive impact on the overall market growth during the forecast period.Sanitary pads are manufactured using non-biodegradable plastics, which are known to be hazardous for environmental health. As per the Menstrual Health Alliance India, one unit of sanitary pad may take up to 500-800 years to decompose. As per the United Nation's reports, on an average, each female using sanitary napkins contributes around 60 kg of sanitary napkin waste in her lifetime, which generates 100,000 tons of waste per year. Growing awareness about environmental concerns across the globe is resulting in rise in demand for eco-friendly sanitary pads.Majority of sanitary napkin producers across the globe are ensuring that their products are easily available to end-users. They are utilizing online sales channels such e-commerce sites in order to boost adoption of sanitary napkins. Rapid expansion of the e-commerce industry is likely to boost sales in the market in the near future.Demand for overnight pads is rising as these products are designed with a broad hip protector, which offers leakage protection and enables the user to sleep in a comfortable position. Furthermore, these products come with an odor control mechanism, in which natural oils are used to lock odor. These advantages are driving sales of overnight pads.Visit our report to gain in-depth insights -Growth Drivers.Rise in efforts of developing countries toward educating women on feminine hygiene is anticipated to drive sale in the global industry.Increase in awareness about importance of health and hygiene among the female population is expected to fuel business growth in the global marketSanitary Napkin Market: Key Players.Edgewell Personal Care Company.Diva International Inc..Johnson & Johnson.Hengan International Group Company Limited.Kimberly-Clark Corporation.Kao Corporation.OntexSanitary Napkin Market Segmentation·Type·Regular·Overnight·Panty Liners·Ultra-thin·Others (Maxi Pads, Maternity Pads, etc.)·Material·Cottony Comfort Napkins·Dry Feel Napkins·Usage·Disposable·Reusable·Wing·With Wings·Without Wings·Pack Size·6 to 8 Napkins·8 to 15 Napkins·15 to 20 Napkins·20 to 30 Napkins·Above 30 Napkins·Size·Small·Regular·Large·Extra Large·XXL Pads·Distribution Channel·Online·Company owned Websites·E-commerce Websites·Offline·Pharmacy Stores·Hypermarket / Supermarket·Other Retail StoresRegion.North America.Europe.Asia Pacific.Middle East & Africa.South AmericaBrowse More Trending Research Reports in Consumer Goods MarketBicycle and Motorcycle Helmets Market : The global bicycle & motorcycle helmets market was valued over US$ 4.4 Bn in 2021Residential Outdoor Gas Fire Pits Market : The North America residential outdoor gas fire pits market was valued at US$ 81.6 Mn in 2021About Transparency Market ResearchTransparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Atil Chaudhari

Transparency Market Research Inc.

+1 518-618-1030

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.