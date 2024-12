Economic Club Of Las Vegas To Host The Economic Impact Of Sports And Events In Las Vegas Happy Hour Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Economic Club of Las Vegas, along with industry-leading guest speakers, will discuss economic growth and opportunities driven by sports and events in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Economic Club of Las Vegas is scheduled to host“The Economic Impact of Sports and Events in Las Vegas” happy hour event on January 16th, 2025, at Park MGM Las Vegas. The event will take place in the Richmond Room from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Guests are encouraged to arrive before 5:00 PM for preliminary check-in.Presenters for the event are Lori Nelson-Kraft , Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs – Las Vegas Grand Prix, Inc., Andrew Lanzino III , Executive – MGM Resorts International, and Lisa Motley , Vice President of Sports and Special Events – Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA).General memberships for the Economic Club of Las Vegas are now being offered through nominations.About the Economic Club of Las Vegas:The Economic Club of Las Vegas is a non-profit, non-partisan, and non-political organization designed for members to share their perspectives on social, economic, and political conditions in the United States and abroad. The club is designed to provide an independent and open forum for member discussion and debate on national and global economics and public policy. Throughout the year, nationally and globally renowned speakers are invited to share their views and perspectives on the current climate. General memberships are now being accepted for the Economic Club of Las Vegas. To join today or for more information, visit .

