Ankara Makes Milestone Signing Historic Defense Agreement With Portugal

Turkiye, a trailblazer in the global defense industry with its
indigenous and national defense systems, has signed a historic
agreement with Portugal. For the first time, Turkiye will export
military ships to a member of both the European Union (EU) and
NATO. Under the agreement, two Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment (AOR)
and Logistics Support Ships will be designed and built with STM
Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. as the main
contractor.
In a statement regarding the agreement, the President of the
Defense Industry, Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, said, "Turkiye, one of
the ten countries in the world capable of producing its own
warships, is now not only manufacturing these products but also
exporting them to friendly and allied countries."
The signing ceremony for the AOR+ Project between Turkiye and
Portugal took place in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, attended by
Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, Commander of the Portuguese Navy Admiral
Henrique Gouveia e Melo, President of the Portuguese Defense
Industry Agency (IdD) Carlos Felix, Turkish Ambassador to Portugal
Haldun Koç, Deputy President of the Defense Industry Prof. Dr.
İhsan Kaya, STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz, and representatives
from the Portuguese Ministry of Defense and Navy.
Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Görgün highlighted the
importance of strong cooperation with NATO allies in defense and
the defense industry for Turkiye.
"These two ships will enhance the operational effectiveness,
resilience, and rapid response capabilities of the Portuguese Navy
for humanitarian efforts, training exercises, and joint operations
with other allies," he stated
Görgün emphasized that the agreement signifies not just the
acquisition of new platforms but the beginning of a broader
relationship, with Turkiye ready to share knowledge to improve the
overall fleet readiness and long-term growth of the Portuguese
Navy.
"In addition to manufacturing, we have started to export to
friendly and allied countries," Görgün continued. "Turkiye's
defense industry, with its project activities from design to mass
production, R&D and innovation to industrialization, continues
to work to meet the needs of all security units most
effectively."
He mentioned the involvement in over 1,100 projects with a total
volume exceeding $100 billion and the sector's significant
contribution to the national economy, employing more than 90,000
people. He noted Turkiye's leading position in UAV technology and
as one of the top three countries globally.
Görgün added that the agreement could pave the way for further
cooperation in other areas such as unmanned naval systems,
electronic warfare systems, and additional shipbuilding and naval
modernization projects.
Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo of the Portuguese Navy
acknowledged the significance of the partnership, highlighting
Turkiye's robust defense industry as the main reason for their
collaboration. He noted the strategic geographical importance of
both nations and their longstanding maritime heritage.
STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz also expressed pride in
representing the Turkish defense industry on the global stage,
noting the successful completion of various surface and submarine
projects for Ukraine, Malaysia, and Pakistan.
The logistical support ships, with their innovative design and
versatile mission capabilities, will be constructed in Turkiye
starting in 2025. These ships, featuring a modular and original
design, will perform various tasks, including humanitarian aid,
search and rescue, and hospital services during crises.
With a length of 137 meters, a displacement of 11,000 tons, and
a top speed of over 18 knots, these ships will remain at sea for up
to 90 days without interruption. They will be equipped with
advanced communication systems, command and control capabilities,
and a variety of weapon and sensor systems to ensure comprehensive
defense capabilities.
In conclusion, this agreement marks a significant milestone as
Turkiye conducts its first military ship export to an EU and NATO
member, showcasing the nation's growing expertise and prominence in
the global defense industry.
