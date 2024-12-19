Ankara Makes Milestone Signing Historic Defense Agreement With Portugal

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Center

Turkiye, a trailblazer in the global defense with its indigenous and national defense systems, has signed a historic agreement with Portugal. For the first time, Turkiye will export military ships to a member of both the European Union (EU) and NATO. Under the agreement, two Auxiliary Oiler Replenishment (AOR) and Logistics Support Ships will be designed and built with STM Defense Technologies Engineering and Trade Inc. as the main contractor.

In a statement regarding the agreement, the President of the Defense Industry, Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, said, "Turkiye, one of the ten countries in the world capable of producing its own warships, is now not only manufacturing these products but also exporting them to friendly and allied countries."

The signing ceremony for the AOR+ Project between Turkiye and Portugal took place in Lisbon, the capital of Portugal, attended by Prof. Dr. Haluk Görgün, Commander of the Portuguese Navy Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo, President of the Portuguese Defense Industry Agency (IdD) Carlos Felix, Turkish Ambassador to Portugal Haldun Koç, Deputy President of the Defense Industry Prof. Dr. İhsan Kaya, STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz, and representatives from the Portuguese Ministry of Defense and Navy.

Speaking at the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Görgün highlighted the importance of strong cooperation with NATO allies in defense and the defense industry for Turkiye.

"These two ships will enhance the operational effectiveness, resilience, and rapid response capabilities of the Portuguese Navy for humanitarian efforts, training exercises, and joint operations with other allies," he stated

Görgün emphasized that the agreement signifies not just the acquisition of new platforms but the beginning of a broader relationship, with Turkiye ready to share knowledge to improve the overall fleet readiness and long-term growth of the Portuguese Navy.

"In addition to manufacturing, we have started to export to friendly and allied countries," Görgün continued. "Turkiye's defense industry, with its project activities from design to mass production, R&D and innovation to industrialization, continues to work to meet the needs of all security units most effectively."

He mentioned the involvement in over 1,100 projects with a total volume exceeding $100 billion and the sector's significant contribution to the national economy, employing more than 90,000 people. He noted Turkiye's leading position in UAV technology and as one of the top three countries globally.

Görgün added that the agreement could pave the way for further cooperation in other areas such as unmanned naval systems, electronic warfare systems, and additional shipbuilding and naval modernization projects.

Admiral Henrique Gouveia e Melo of the Portuguese Navy acknowledged the significance of the partnership, highlighting Turkiye's robust defense industry as the main reason for their collaboration. He noted the strategic geographical importance of both nations and their longstanding maritime heritage.

STM General Manager Özgür Güleryüz also expressed pride in representing the Turkish defense industry on the global stage, noting the successful completion of various surface and submarine projects for Ukraine, Malaysia, and Pakistan.

The logistical support ships, with their innovative design and versatile mission capabilities, will be constructed in Turkiye starting in 2025. These ships, featuring a modular and original design, will perform various tasks, including humanitarian aid, search and rescue, and hospital services during crises.

With a length of 137 meters, a displacement of 11,000 tons, and a top speed of over 18 knots, these ships will remain at sea for up to 90 days without interruption. They will be equipped with advanced communication systems, command and control capabilities, and a variety of weapon and sensor systems to ensure comprehensive defense capabilities.

In conclusion, this agreement marks a significant milestone as Turkiye conducts its first military ship export to an EU and NATO member, showcasing the nation's growing expertise and prominence in the global defense industry.