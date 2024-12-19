NEOM, Samsung Sign World's Largest Agreement Of Rebar Construction Automation Technology

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Saudi NEOM signed on Thursday a joint venture agreement with C&T Corporation to advance the development and deployment of in Saudi Arabia.

This strategic partnership will unlock an initial exceeding SR 1.3 billion (USA 350 million) in construction robotics.

The agreement comes just a week after NEOM signed a separate deal with GMT Robotics to fast track the delivery of its ambitious projects.

The CEO of the NEOM Investment Fund Majid Mufti said that sustainability is one of the main pillars of NEOM that would enhance it in all construction works and development methods.

In a statement to the Saudi News Agency (WAS) Mufti said that "by automating massive construction operations using robots, the boundaries of innovation in the field of construction and building are being pushed to new horizons".

According to the statement, the collaboration with Samsung C&T will focus on automating rebar cage assembly using advanced robotic welding and tying techniques.

The agreement would establish rebar cage assembly factories in the region, creating over 2,000 skilled local jobs. This move is crucial to meet the extensive construction needs for THE LINE and other key developments within NEOM.

The automated rebar assembly technology is expected to reduce manual labor by up to 80 percent, minimize material waste, enhance safety and quality, and lower rebar cage assembly costs by up to 40 percent.(end)

