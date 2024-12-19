Dr. Jeff Osborne Appointed As Chief Dental Officer Of Smile Source. A Passionate Advocate For Patient-Centered, Doctor-Led Care.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Source, the nation's premier of independent practices, is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. Jeff Osborne as its inaugural Chief Dental Officer ("CDO"). With over 35 years of distinguished clinical and leadership experience, Dr. Osborne brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to advancing the success of independent dentistry.

Dr. Osborne has been an integral part of Smile Source since its founding, witnessing its growth from a small group of doctors to a nationwide network of over 1,000 private practice dentists. A passionate advocate for patient-centered, doctor-led care, Dr. Osborne believes the future of independent dentistry is brighter than ever.

"I am honored to step into the role of Chief Dental Officer," said Dr. Osborne. "This position is about more than leadership; it is about empowering our members to be true CEOs of their practices, enhancing patient care, and demonstrating that independent dentistry is thriving. I am eager to help our members unlock their full potential through advanced education, strategic tools, and operational excellence."

Dr. Osborne will focus on equipping Smile Source members with resources to strengthen their practices, optimize operational efficiency, and achieve sustainable growth. His leadership will emphasize continuing education, clinical excellence, and collaboration within the Smile Source community.

In a statement from the Smile Source leadership team, they said "We are excited to have the expertise of Dr. Jeff Osborne within Smile Source, his dedication to education, innovation in dental technology, and passion perfectly align with our mission of empowering doctors to lead doctors."

"This is not a solo endeavor. Our community is united in its mission to support and champion independent dentistry. Together, we will continue to drive meaningful innovation and representation for our members." Dr. Osborne remarked.

Dr. Osborne expressed his gratitude to his family, his team, and Smile Source for their unwavering support. He also acknowledged the Smile Source senior leadership team and their commitment to the future of independent dentistry. "The teams' dedication to prioritizing member needs and their support in creating this role reflects their belief in our mission."

Looking ahead, Dr. Osborne is excited to work with Smile Source during this time of tremendous opportunity for its members. "Independent dentistry is not just surviving - it is thriving," he said. "Our work ensures that patient-focused, doctor-led care continues to play a vital role in the dental industry."

Smile Source warmly welcomes Dr. Osborne to his new role and looks forward to the transformative impact of his leadership on its members and the broader dental community.

