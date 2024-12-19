Nigeria FM Calls For Youth Empowerment At D-8 Summit

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Nigeria Foreign Yusuf Maitama Tuggar has emphasized the importance of establishing foundational measures for inclusive economic empowerment, with a focus on harnessing the potential of youth and human capital. Speaking at the Developing Eight Organization for Economic Cooperation (D-8) summit on Thursday in Cairo, Tuggar stressed the necessity of equipping young people with relevant skills to prepare them for a more significant future role.

The 11th D-8 summit, which commenced on Thursday in the Egyptian capital, gathers leaders from the eight-member nations to discuss economic and social development.

The D-8 , which includes Egypt, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkey, aims to strengthen both economic ties and social relationships between its member countries. The organisation was officially established at a summit of heads of state and government in Istanbul on 15 June 1997, formalised by the Istanbul Declaration. This followed the“Cooperation for Development” conference held on 22 October 1996, and several preparatory meetings.

During his address, Tuggar acknowledged that member states face significant challenges, particularly in financing. He stated that a strong culture of productivity, characterised by commitment, is essential for progress. Tuggar also highlighted the instrumental role of the D-8 in helping member countries navigate complex geopolitical issues.

Turning to the situation in the Middle East, the Nigerian Foreign Minister expressed a desire for a joint declaration supporting a two-state solution. He also advocated for the promotion of peace and security in Palestine, Lebanon, and the wider region.