NASAMS, F-35 Deployed In Rzeszow, Poland, To Protect Aid Hub For Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norwegian air defense systems NASAMS are deployed and ready to protect the logistics center in Rzeszow, Poland

This was stated by the Norwegian of Defense, Ukrinform reports citing Polish .

It is noted that the mission will last until Easter.

Norwegian Defense Bjørn Arild Gram announced in early December that NASAMS air defense systems would be sent to Poland, as well as F-35 aircraft to support the protection of the country's airspace.

Along with the fighter jets and air defense systems, 100 Norwegian troops arrived in Poland to oversee the safe transportation of equipment heading to Ukraine through the Rzeszów hub.

“We are here to protect the critical infrastructure that is key to the international support provided to Ukraine,” said Lieutenant Colonel Erlend Hammervik-Elvenes, commander of the Norwegian contingent.

At present, the airport in Jasionka near Rzeszow is primarily protected by American Patriot air defense systems.

As reported, at the end of November, Norway agreed to take on part of the responsibilit for protecting the main transit hub for foreign military aid to Ukraine, which passes through Poland. We are talking about the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport.

Located less than 100 kilometers from Ukraine's border, this facility handles up to 90% of Western cargo heading to the front line.

Photo: facebook/DGeneralneRSZ