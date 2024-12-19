عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NASAMS, F-35 Deployed In Rzeszow, Poland, To Protect Aid Hub For Ukraine

NASAMS, F-35 Deployed In Rzeszow, Poland, To Protect Aid Hub For Ukraine


12/19/2024 7:11:11 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Norwegian air defense systems NASAMS are deployed and ready to protect the logistics center in Rzeszow, Poland

This was stated by the Norwegian Ministry of Defense, Ukrinform reports citing Polish radio .

It is noted that the NATO mission will last until Easter.

Norwegian Defense Minister Bjørn Arild Gram announced in early December that NASAMS air defense systems would be sent to Poland, as well as F-35 aircraft to support the protection of the country's airspace.


NASAMS, F-35 Deployed In Rzeszow, Poland, To Protect Aid Hub For Ukraine Image

Along with the fighter jets and air defense systems, 100 Norwegian troops arrived in Poland to oversee the safe transportation of equipment heading to Ukraine through the Rzeszów hub.

“We are here to protect the critical infrastructure that is key to the international support provided to Ukraine,” said Lieutenant Colonel Erlend Hammervik-Elvenes, commander of the Norwegian contingent.


NASAMS, F-35 Deployed In Rzeszow, Poland, To Protect Aid Hub For Ukraine Image

At present, the airport in Jasionka near Rzeszow is primarily protected by American Patriot air defense systems.

As reported, at the end of November, Norway agreed to take on part of the responsibilit for protecting the main transit hub for foreign military aid to Ukraine, which passes through Poland. We are talking about the Rzeszów-Jasionka airport.

Located less than 100 kilometers from Ukraine's border, this facility handles up to 90% of Western cargo heading to the front line.

Photo: facebook/DGeneralneRSZ

MENAFN19122024000193011044ID1109014442


UkrinForm

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search