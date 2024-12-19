Egypt Reaffirms Support For Lebanon's Unity, Sovereignty, Territorial Integrity

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Dec 20 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, reaffirmed yesterday, Egypt's support for Lebanon's unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, during a meeting with Lebanon's Prime Minister, Najib Mikati, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The two leaders met on the sideline of the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organisation for Economic Cooperation, held in Cairo earlier in the day.

Sisi emphasised Egypt's keenness on firming up the implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Lebanon, and the full enforcement of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.

The Egyptian president also reiterated Egypt's steadfast commitment, to offering all forms of assistance to alleviate the suffering of the Lebanese people, and support the effective functioning of the country's institutions.

The meeting also touched on regional developments and Egypt's efforts to achieve a ceasefire in Gaza, as a core step towards restoring regional stability. The two leaders expressed their commitment to Syria's stability, unity, and territorial integrity, as well as, the safety and security of its people.

They also cautioned against the expansion of the conflict, stressing the need for all parties to act with wisdom and responsibility, to restore regional peace.

Also yesterday, EgyptAir, the flag carrier of Egypt, announced resuming its flights to the Lebanese capital, Beirut, after three months of suspension.– NNN-MENA

