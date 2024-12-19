Putin: BRICS Nations Collaborate Based On Reciprocity, Mutual Respect

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that the BRICS economic alliance operates on principles of reciprocity and respect for the interests of all member countries. Speaking at his annual“Results of the Year” press on 19 December, Putin emphasized that the bloc is developing tools to foster economic growth and reshape the global economicstructure. He said that these efforts aim to benefit humanity and strengthen the position of the BRICS nations as leaders in global progress.

Responding to a question from a journalist from Tatarstan, Putin noted that the association's work is primarily focused on serving the interests of its member states.

“The association is developing rapidly. Many states show interest in BRICS because this work is built solely on the basis of reciprocity and respect for each other and each other's interests,” Putin said.“All issues are adopted by consensus, and this is very important. There are no small and big states, more developed and less developed; there is an association of interests, and there is only one interest – development.”

Putin also highlighted the recent BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, noting the significant number of world leaders it attracted. He praised Kazan's development, stating that the city has made great progress in recent years to become one of the best cities in Europe.

Additionally, Putin addressed a question from a journalist representing Xinhua News Agency, a media partner of TV BRICS, about the relationship between Russia and China. He asserted that ties between the two countries have reached an“unprecedented high level” over the past decade, built upon mutual trust.

Putin stated that economic cooperation between Russia and China is robust, with trade turnover estimated at between $220 billion and $240 billion. He further noted that the two countries are involved in over 600 joint investment projects.

“Finally, a very important component, in my opinion, is the humanitarian part. We constantly hold cross years – the year of culture, the year of youth exchanges. This is all very important for people; it is a base for the development of economic ties and political interaction,” Putin added.

The annual“Results of the Year” event combined a direct question-and-answer session with a press conference. Putin addressed nearly 2.5 million questions received from the public and media, answering 76 of them during the event. Questions ranged from domestic policy and social issues to international relations and foreign economic activity.

Foreign journalists in attendance included representatives from TV BRICS partner media, such as China Global Television Network (CGTN), Brazilian newspaper Toda Palavra, Cuban news agency Prensa Latina, and Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB). TV BRICS spoke with several of the attending journalists on the sidelines of the event.

Prensa Latina journalist Hansell Pavel Oro Oro commented on Latin American representation at the event, saying to TV BRICS :“Latin America is represented here, as always, because Cuba, Venezuela, and the rest of the region have always had good, friendly relations with Russia.”