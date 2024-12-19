President Mulino Expects The CSS Reform To Be Approved By The End Of January 2025
The President of the Republic, José Raúl Mulino, expressed that he hopes that the nine deputies of the Labor, health and Social Development Commission will approve in the first debate the bill No. 163 on the Social Security Fund (CSS) before the end of the extraordinary session period on December 31. The president said that, after this step, he hopes that in January, during the regular session of the National Assembly, the legislative plenary will resume discussion of the project“calmly.” According to Mulino, the goal is for the new CSS law to be approved by the end of January. During his usual Thursday press conference, the president stressed that he does not want the CSS reforms to be perceived as a“rush” or a“rush” approval.“I do not want this law to be traumatic,” he stressed.
