Global Public Health Advocates From 10 Countries Demand Hearst And Conde Nast Stop Promoting Tobacco And Nicotine To Kids

Magazines like Seventeen, Cosmopolitan and Vogue Partnering with Philip Morris to Promote IQOS and Zyn

WASHINGTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids is joining more than 50 public advocates from 10 countries in calling on Hearst Communications Inc. and

Condé Nast - two of the world's largest companies – to stop promoting tobacco and nicotine products to kids online. The call to action comes as Hearst and Condé Nast magazines like Seventeen, Cosmopolitan, Vogue and Glamour have been partnering with Philip Morris International to promote IQOS heated cigarette and Zyn nicotine pouch products to hundreds of thousands of young people under the age of 25.

The promotions have been published online in numerous countries and regions including Spain, Eastern Europe, Mexico, Latin America and the United States. In the U.S., paid advertisements for Zyn, an addictive nicotine pouch, were observed paired with articles such as "34 Best Gifts for Teenage Girls" and "Best Christmas Movies for Teens," on websites for Seventeen and Cosmopolitan.



In response to these promotions, the Campaign for Tobacco-Free kids, along with five other organizations, sent letters earlier this year to Hearst and Condé Nast, urging them to immediately terminate their partnerships with Philip Morris. Yet, the companies continue to advertise Philip Morris products to young people online. Last week, advocates from around the world participated in a global week of action on

social media to call on publishers to

stop targeting young people .

According to evidence collected by the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, magazines such as Vogue, GQ, Glamour, ELLE and Esquire have been partnering with Philip Morris in numerous countries to promote IQOS as a trendy lifestyle accessory on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram. Paid content advertising tobacco and nicotine products is banned under the current advertising policies of Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. Online advertising of tobacco products like IQOS is illegal in Spain, where many of the paid advertisements are running, according to the letters. The letters explain that Condé Nast and Hearst are helping Philip Morris skirt Meta policies on tobacco advertising and undermine advertising laws in at least one country.

"It is absolutely outrageous that magazines like Seventeen are helping one of the world's largest tobacco companies reach teens and young adults online," said Smita Baruah, executive vice president of global tobacco control at the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. "By allowing Philip Morris to advertise IQOS and Zyn through popular lifestyle magazines, Hearst and Condé Nast are exposing their readers to harmful and addictive products meant to hook to a new generation."

Philip Morris launched IQOS in Japan 10 years ago, and the product is now widely available in many countries. It is expected to launch in the United States imminently. For years, IQOS has been extensively marketed on social media to and by young people. In 2022, Philip Morris spent $16 billion to purchase Swedish Match, manufacturer of Zyn, a nicotine pouch that is sold in appealing flavors and has been aggressively promoted on social media.

"Tobacco companies like Philip Morris International are constantly seeking new ways to reach youth – it's time for Hearst and Condé Nast to stop allowing tobacco companies to exploit their readers and end their partnership with Big Tobacco," added Baruah.

