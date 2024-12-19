Ho, Ho, Horsepower: Dodge Brand Extends Production Of HEMI®-Powered Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat And Dodge Durango R/T Models

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Dodge is supercharging the holiday season and delivering a horsepower-packed gift down the chimney, announcing production of HEMI®-powered Dodge Durango models will continue into the 2025 calendar year.

Due in part to market demand and customer feedback, the brand's three-row SUV will continue to roar with an available supercharged 6.2-liter HEMI Hellcat V-8 engine, producing 710 horsepower and 645 lb.-ft. of torque, as well as the 5.7-liter HEMI V-8 engine, standard on the Durango R/T and delivering 360 horsepower and 390 lb.-ft. of torque.

"The Dodge Durango and the HEMI engine form a powerful pair, and Dodge will continue to produce the most powerful gas engine SUV on the planet into the 2025 calendar year," said Matt McAlear, Dodge CEO – Stellantis. "It's the perfect capstone for our celebration of 20 years of HEMI-powered Durango models."

Dodge first ramped up full production of HEMI-fueled Dodge Durango models in 2004 brand's 20th anniversary celebration of the power-packed duo has included the introduction of four limited-production special-edition models: the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Brass Monkey , Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Hammerhead , Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat Silver Bullet

and Dodge Durango R//T 20th Anniversary edition . All 2025 Dodge Durango special-edition models are available now for ordering at dealerships.

The continued availability of the HEMI engine in the Durango lineup, as well as the award-winning 3.6-liter Pentastar V-6 engine for the Durango GT, adds to the Dodge brand's growing list of multi-energy vehicle options.

The all-new Dodge Charger Daytona, the Dodge brand's muscle car of the future, launches with the brand's first all-electric cars, followed in the second half of 2025 by gas-powered two-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O. and four-door Dodge Charger SIXPACK S.O. models powered by the 3.0L Twin Turbo I-6 Hurricane engine. The Dodge Hornet offers the choice of the Dodge Hornet R/T performance plug-in hybrid or the Dodge Hornet GT driven by a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder Hurricane4 engine.

