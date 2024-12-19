(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CINCINNATI, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Social House , Cincinnati's first private social club, is now open, offering members an unparalleled experience centered on connection, collaboration, and creativity. Located in the historic Salmon P. Chase Building, this exclusive club seamlessly blends history with innovation and modern amenities.

The Social House: Cincinnati's first, exclusive social club now open in the heart of the Queen City.

Social House's diverse membership includes visionaries, creatives, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and more. Within these historic walls, a deep appreciation for art, community, fine dining, and music flourish, creating a space where connections thrive and creativity soars.

The main dining experience is at the heart of the Social House, offering members an exceptional and elevated culinary journey. The Social House dining room provides a bespoke experience where every detail is thoughtfully curated. Under the direction of Culinary Director Jason Leizert, whose expertise includes time in multiple Michelin-starred kitchens, members can enjoy innovative, seasonally inspired tasting menus designed to delight. From intimate chef-led gatherings to perfectly plated Modern American fare, the space combines refined sophistication with warm hospitality, creating a dining atmosphere that feels both exclusive and inviting.

"I want every dish to tell a story-one that's rooted in bold flavors, fresh ingredients, and the joy of sharing a meal. Our goal is to create memorable dining experiences that celebrate the seasons and our members," said Chef Jason Leizert, Culinary Director at the Social House.

Complementing this experience is Chase & Key. This restaurant is named in honor of Salmon P. Chase, which pays homage to the building's storied past. With a focus on Modern American fare for lunch and an exclusive happy hour and cocktail menu for members. It's a nod to tradition while embracing culinary creativity at its finest. Chase & Key is open to the public for lunch on weekdays.

For those seeking a more intimate escape, the Segreto speakeasy offers a hidden retreat. Tucked away from the dining spaces, Segreto features elevated tapas and expertly crafted cocktails in a sophisticated, moody setting. It's the perfect place to unwind, savor artisanal small plates, and sip on signature drinks that highlight both creativity and craftsmanship.

Together, these dining experiences bring a perfect blend of history, innovation, and culinary excellence to the Social House.

The Social House also features an array of amenities tailored to its members' unique needs:



State-of-the-art creative studios, including a podcast and video studio and a photography studio, equipped with top-tier technology for content creation and storytelling.

Golf Simulator in a private meeting space for practicing your swing or enjoying a fun, interactive game with friends. Luxury car service, offering seamless transportation to and from the Social House.

More than a club, the Social House is a hub for productivity and creativity. Its thoughtfully designed coworking spaces inspire collaboration, focus, and growth, while conference rooms and meeting areas are ideal for hosting impactful presentations or brainstorming sessions. The rooftop terrace will be opening early next year.

Through signature events, expertly curated programming, and spaces designed for personal and professional enrichment, the Social House fosters a community of creators, leaders, innovators, and visionaries. Members gain access to experiences that seamlessly balance work, play, and connection, all within one extraordinary environment.

For more information, visit socialhouse300 .

About The Social House

The Social House is a private, members-only club located in downtown Cincinnati. Focused on fostering creativity, collaboration, and community, it provides an elevated space for meaningful connections, exclusive experiences, exceptional dining, and state-of-the-art coworking facilities. With historic charm, modern amenities, and unparalleled service, The Social House is redefining luxury and connection for a new generation of members.

