Tipmefast, Inc. Announces Letter Of Intent To Acquire Strategic Graphite And Gold Mine Assets

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Irvine, Ca, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TipMeFast, (“TipMeFast” or the“Company”) (OTC: TMEF) today announced the signing of an LOI to acquire certain graphite mine assets referred to as the "La Misa" mine and mines referred to as "Rosalia" and "El Tambor" located in Mexico. The Company plans to consolidate these assets under a new subsidiary, Lucent Materials, positioning itself to meet growing demand in both the battery materials and precious metals sectors.

Graphite is a key component in the anode of lithium-ion batteries used in electric vehicles (EVs). Approximately 1kg of graphite is needed per kWh of battery energy, which makes it the most significant element of the battery cell by weight. Of the raw materials used in car batteries, graphite is the most difficult to source outside of China.

In retaliation to Washington's newly threatened tariffs and export controls, China has significantly tightened restrictions on graphite exports. The United States currently imports 100% of its graphite.

Steven Arenal, President of TipMeFast/Lucent Inc. commented, "The acquisition of these quality graphite mining assets will ensure the continued availability of graphite, a key component of both EV batteries and higher conductivity of transmission of energy, ensuring the Company will continue producing cutting edge products into the future. The creation of Lucent Materials as a dedicated subsidiary represents our vertical integration strategy to become a player in the battery materials supply chain while maintaining exposure to precious metals through our gold operations."

Mr. Arenal continued, “The strategic acquisition of the gold mines aligns with the Company's risk management strategy, providing a natural hedge against market volatility and inflation while generating steady cash flow to support the development of its graphite operations. The precious metals assets are expected to help fund the Company's expansion in the battery materials sector while maintaining a strong balance sheet.”

Subject to customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025.

Lucent engages in sustainable business practices and supports all 17 of the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.

Further information on Lucent can be found at .

About Lucent Inc.:

Lucent's mission is to revolutionize the AI data center and cloud computing industry through AI application platforms and harnessing the power of clean energy. With offices in Irvine, CA, and Taipei, Taiwan, Lucent is committed to providing sustainable, reliable & high-performance solutions that empower businesses and public sectors to thrive in a digital world. Through collaboration & partnership with governments, businesses, and communities, and unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility, Lucent strives to create a brighter, cleaner future for all.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

Certain information set forth in this press release contains“forward-looking information”, including“future-oriented financial information” and“financial outlook”, under applicable securities laws (collectively referred to herein as forward-looking statements). Except for statements of historical fact, the information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements and includes, but is not limited to, the (i) projected financial performance of the Company; (ii) completion of, and the use of proceeds from, the sale of the shares being offered hereunder; (iii) the expected development of the Company's business, projects, and joint ventures; (iv) execution of the Company's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to future M&A activity and global growth; (v) sources and availability of third-party financing for the Company's projects; (vi) completion of the Company's projects that are currently underway, in development or otherwise under consideration; (vi) renewal of the Company's current customer, supplier and other material agreements; and (vii) future liquidity, working capital, and capital requirements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management's beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matthew Abenante, IRC

President

Strategic Investor Relations, LLC

Tel: 347-947-2093

Email: ...