Harbor Capital Acquires 13-Building Humble Business Park Near George Bush Intercontinental Airport

HOUSTON, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbor Capital, a leading Texas industrial firm, proudly announces the Humble Business Park at 2311 South Houston Ave, Humble, Texas. This transaction encompasses 13 brand-new industrial buildings, highlighting Harbor Capital's commitment to expanding its portfolio in strategic, high-growth markets across the Lone Star State.

Humble Business Park

Spanning these state-of-the-art industrial buildings, the Humble Business Park features spaces ranging from 5,625 to 48,750 square feet. The facilities are designed to support various industrial needs, including logistics, manufacturing, and warehousing. Notable features include:

Eave Heights : Up to 29 feet for optimized vertical storage.

Crane-Ready Buildings : Buildings 11, 12, and 13 are 10- or 20-ton crane-ready and can clear 20-foot bridge heights.

Power Capacity : Ranging from 200 to 1,000 amps to support industrial operations.

Strategic Location : Proximity to major transportation corridors, including Interstate 69 and Beltway 8, and within easy access to George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

This acquisition represents a significant milestone for Harbor Capital as it continues to expand its footprint in thriving industrial hubs.

Harbor Capital selected Michael Lohan and Luke Burns of Nineteen Blocks as debt placement partners on this transaction. EDM Property Services will manage the property, ensuring top-tier operational efficiency and tenant satisfaction. For leasing or sales inquiries, please contact the exclusive brokers at Lee & Associates.

Thomas Leger, SIOR | Principal

Phone: 713-744-7430

Email: [email protected]

Stuart Peterson | Associate

Phone: 713-744-7437

Email: [email protected]

