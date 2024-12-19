Latest Report Shows Minnesota’S Electric Grid At High Risk Of Power Shortages

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Maple Grove, Minnesota, Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest report from the organization monitoring the grid's reliability warns of potential electricity shortages. The Minnesota Rural Electric Association is highlighting the latest report by the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) that identifies this region, which includes Minnesota, as“likely to experience a shortfall in electricity supplies at the peak of an average summer or winter season.”

NERC regularly monitors demand and resources in regions across North America. In its latest report, the 2024 Long-Term Reliability Assessment , which provides projections for 2025 to 2034, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) region is the only one of 11 regions that have a ranking of a“high” risk assessment.

According to the report, MISO, which ensures that power flows reliably across 15 states and Manitoba, has a“sharp decline in anticipated resources beginning next summer (2025).” The report identifies new generation as being“insufficient to make up for generator retirements and load growth.” The report shows“that shortfall risks can also occur during spring and fall, months that are not peak demand seasons for MISO.” However, it goes on to say,“unusual heat waves or deep-freeze events pose an even greater threat to reliability.”

“We must heed the warnings issued by our not-for-profit regulatory authorities about the future of power supply in our region,” said Darrick Moe, president and CEO of the Minnesota Rural Electric Association.“We can't continue to shut down plants and delay the permitting of generation resources that will help shore-up Minnesota's reliability.”

MREA takes an“all tech on deck” approach - meaning a variety of resources are needed to strengthen reliability.

“A moratorium preventing Minnesota utilities from building new carbon-free nuclear power is inappropriate,” Moe said,“we must understand how policies impact our reliability.

MREA encourages interested parties to read the report, which can be found at NERC.com . The report is for the region and does not mean any power supplier in Minnesota projects a shortfall and the inability to meet their obligations.

