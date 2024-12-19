Kessler Foundation Honored As One Of America's Best Workplaces For 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Best Companies Group's inaugural award program recognizes employers committed to employee growth and development

EAST HANOVER, N.J., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kessler Foundation,

a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, has earned the prestigious title of being one of "Best Companies Group's America's Best Workplaces"

for 2025, an award that honors the nation's top employers. The Foundation was recognized in the medium-sized business category, 50-249 employees. This inaugural workplace excellence event is dedicated to organizations already distinguished in their respective industry categories by Best.

Most recently, the Foundation was a recipient of "Best Nonprofit to Work For" awards in 2023 and 2024.

The Best Companies Group's America's Best Workplaces program celebrates the nation's leading employers who demonstrate a strong commitment to their employee's growth and development by creating friendly workplace environments where employees thrive. Best Companies Group's surveys provide actionable, hard-to-obtain data that companies use to improve employee recruitment and retention.

Nonprofit Kessler Foundation has been named one of "Best Companies Group's America's Best Workplaces" for 2025.

"Our team is honored to receive this prestigious recognition, which validates our continuous commitment to fostering a great place to do great work," remarked Foundation president and chief executive officer Rodger DeRose .

"Our organization is firmly grounded in our mission to improve the lives of individuals with disabilities, reflected in the devotion and passion of our staff. Their tireless teamwork enables us to drive significant change. This honor motivates us to further enhance our supportive and enriching workplace," DeRose asserted.

Kessler Foundation pioneers groundbreaking rehabilitation research with a focus on improving the mobility and cognitive functions of individuals affected by conditions such as multiple sclerosis, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, autism, and other disabling conditions. Sponsored research projects are supported by a variety of funding sources, including federal and state governments, nonprofit agencies, and private donations.

The awards reception was held remotely yesterday, where the top ten workplaces in each category were ranked. For a complete list of Best Companies Group's America's Best Workplaces honorees for 2025, visit BestCompaniesGroup .

About Kessler Foundation

Kessler Foundation, a major nonprofit organization in the field of disability, is a global leader in rehabilitation research. Our scientists seek to improve cognition, mobility, and long-term outcomes, including employment, for adults and children with neurological and developmental disabilities of the brain and spinal cord including traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, stroke, multiple sclerosis, and autism. Kessler Foundation also leads the nation in funding innovative programs that expand opportunities for employment for people with disabilities. For more information, visit

KesslerFoundation .

