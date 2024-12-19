BLUE WOLF ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH RON CAPPS MOTORSPORTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Photo credit: Auto Imagery

Brand signs associate sponsorship deal with 3X NHRA Champion Ron Capps

BLUEFIELD, VA, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Blue Wolf is pleased to announce its support of three-time NHRA Funny Car world champion Ron Capps for the 2025 season of the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series. Formulated to tackle the toughest cleaning jobs, Blue Wolf cleaning products are trusted by professional mechanics, car detailers, as well as consumers who want professional strength cleaning power. The deal with Ron Capps Motorsports expands the brand's presence in American motorsports which already includes partnerships in NASCAR.“We are excited to be working with Ron Capps and look forward to growing Blue Wolf in new markets,” said Sean Lester, President and Co-Owner of Blue Wolf.While Blue Wolf is new to the NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, the brand has been around since 1986.“Blue Wolf has always been the best kept secret in the Appalachian region. We are excited to introduce Blue Wolf to NHRA fans through our relationship with Ron Capps,” said Jeff Cline, Vice President and Co-Owner of Blue Wolf.Originally created by a West Virginia coal miner and a chemist to clean and degrease mining equipment, Blue Wolf quickly become trusted as a proven product for getting the job done. As miners began taking the product home, they soon discovered that Blue Wolf worked great on everything from removing grease and coal dust from carpets and work clothes to pressure washing houses. Today Blue Wolf offers a full line of cleaners and degreasers for household, automotive, and industrial use.“We've been using Blue Wolf at the track and race shop for quite some time; it gets the job done like no other,” said Capps, who is preparing to enter his fourth season as an NHRA team owner-driver.“This was a product we were already using because it truly does work and we believe in it, so we were incredibly proud when Blue Wolf committed to supporting us in an official capacity. Anyone that's ever seen a clutch guy after a day at the track knows that drag racing is a dirty job, but Blue Wolf can handle even the most challenging of cleanups.”Blue Wolf plans to support the Ron Capps Motorsports partnership through a digital media campaign and activations at key retailers and race events. The brand is available at Food City, select Walmart locations, and independent hardware stores in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.About Blue Wolf:Blue Wolf Sales & Service, Inc. has been creating powerful and effective cleaning products since 1986. Blue Wolf brand products are proudly made at the company's plant and R&D center in Bluefield, VA. Formulated for professionals to the highest standards in the industry, Blue Wolf is the only brand that puts true industrial strength, American-made cleaning power in the hands of consumers and pros alike. For more information, please visitAbout Ron Capps Motorsports:Established in 2021, Ron Capps Motorsports is a single-car NHRA Funny Car team owned and operated by three-time world champion Ron Capps. Headquartered in Brownsburg, Ind., the team made its on-track debut in 2022 and competes on the 20-race NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series circuit thanks to the support of NAPA Auto Parts, Toyota, Carlyle Tools, USA Compression, F3 Energy, Champion Spark Plugs, Mobil 1, and Johnson's Brake Clean.Capps, who serves as both the owner and driver of his namesake operation, is the second-winningest Funny Car pilot in NHRA history with 75 wins in the category. His 76 overall wins (1 Top Fuel) rank seventh amongst NHRA's four premier classes. The 2025 NHRA season marks Capps' 31st year competing in the sport's professional ranks.

Phil Gentlesk

Blue Wolf Sales & Service, Inc.

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.