Dogginstix® Offers Grass-Fed, Handcrafted Treats For Pet Dogs

Florida-based pet treat company offers premium, handcrafted dog treats made from grass-fed ingredients, offering personalized service and quality assurance.

WELLINGTON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dogginstix® , a Wellington-based premium pet treat company, offers handcrafted dog treats made from grass-fed ingredients. The company's commitment to quality and craftsmanship brings a new standard to the pet treat market, with products carefully prepared using ingredients sourced from trusted farmers who raise livestock on open pastures.

"Our mission is to provide dog owners with treats they can trust," says Mr. Ahmet KARAGOZ, President of Dogginstix®. "Each treat is handcrafted in small batches, ensuring consistent quality and taste that dogs love. We work directly with farmers who share our values of responsible farming practices."

The company's product line includes beef tripe , bully sticks , lamb collagen sticks (collections/lamb-collagen-sticks ), and trotters, all crafted through careful slow-baking and dehydration processes. These methods preserve the natural flavors while creating an enjoyable texture for dogs.

"Every batch we produce undergoes rigorous quality checks," continues KARAGOZ. "We maintain strict standards throughout our production process, from ingredient selection to the final packaging, ensuring that pet owners receive only the finest treats for their beloved companions."

To celebrate their nationwide launch, Dogginstix® is offering new customers 10% off their first order with code OFF10, along with complimentary shipping on all products. The company backs its products with a comprehensive 7-day return policy for unopened items, demonstrating their commitment to customer satisfaction.

Pet store owners across the nation can now partner with Dogginstix® (pages/wholesale-register ) to offer these premium treats to their customers. The company provides dedicated support Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM EST, ensuring prompt assistance for both retailers and individual customers.

For more information about Dogginstix® and their pet treats, visit the company website or call +1 2526558882. Dog lovers can also explore the company's blog at blogs/blog for helpful pet care tips and product insights.

About Dogginstix®

Based in Wellington, Florida, Dogginstix® (pages/about-us ) is dedicated to crafting wholesome, natural pet treats. Founded by passionate pet owners, the company prioritizes quality ingredients, innovative production techniques, and exceptional customer service. Dogginstix® offers a diverse range of treats catering to various dietary needs and preferences, all made with love and care for pets nationwide.

