Jewett-Cameron Announces The Launch Of The Adjust-A-Gate® Unlimited Low Profile Complete Gate Kit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) A Flexible, Complete Solution for Professionals and DIY Enthusiasts

NORTH PLAINS, Ore., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (Nasdaq: JCTC), a company dedicated to designing innovative products that enhance outdoor living, is proud to announce its latest product launch, the new Adjust-A-Gate® Unlimited, a low profile complete gate kit. This new fence product redefines adaptability and simplicity for gate and is designed with flexibility and customization at its core. This innovative gate kit features a low profile, corner bracket solution that allows for fully adjustable gate designs-empowering professionals and DIYers with greater control to create gates tailored to their unique needs.

This new, low-profile design allows users to build gates that fit their space without compromising on durability or ease of installation. The kit supports both horizontal and vertical gate designs and accommodates sizes up to 72 inches high and 84 inches wide. Additionally, its patent pending design with anti-sag technology ensures gates stay straight and secure over time, solving one of gate owners' most common challenges.

The Adjust-A-Gate® Unlimited low profile complete gate kit, with its durable steel corner brackets, all necessary hardware, and a comprehensive installation guide, is designed for users of all skill levels. Its straightforward installation process can be completed in very little time.

Beyond its technological advancements, the Adjust-A-Gate® Unlimited is sold as an all-in-one complete integrated system at a competitive price point compared to other gate kits that require purchasing additional parts such as latches, hinges and other components to complete a gate project.

“Our Adjust-A-Gate® Unlimited represents a significant leap forward in gate construction,” said Jason Boyd, Sr Product Designer at Jewett-Cameron.“The low-profile design offers unparalleled flexibility, empowering users to create gates that suit their needs while maintaining the strength and durability our customers expect. It's a product built for both efficiency and creativity.”

Whether you're a professional contractor looking for reliable, time-saving solutions or a DIY enthusiast looking for a rewarding project, the Adjust-A-Gate® Unlimited is designed to simplify the gate-building process without sacrificing quality. Its adaptable design is an excellent fit for various applications, from modern aesthetics to more traditional styles.

“Jewett-Cameron continues to be at the forefront of innovation,” commented Chad Summers, CEO of Jewett-Cameron.“I'm incredibly excited about our new, innovative products for professionals and DIY enthusiasts.”

The Adjust-A-Gate® Unlimited is now available in stores and online at leading retailers. For more information about this product and the complete range of fencing solutions from Jewett-Cameron, visit JewettCameronFence.com .

Jewett-Cameron is a leading name in the fence industry, known for its commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction. Offering a wide range of products for professionals and homeowners, Jewett-Cameron delivers durable, stylish, and functional solutions to meet diverse needs.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading Company

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (Nasdaq: JCTC) is a trusted provider of innovative, high-quality products that enrich outdoor spaces. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, operates out of facilities located in North Plains, Oregon. Jewett-Cameron Company's business consists of the manufacturing and distribution of patented and patent-pending specialty metal and sustainable bag products and the wholesale distribution of wood products. The Company's brands include Lucky Dog® for pet products; Jewett-Cameron Fence for brands such as Adjust-A-Gate®, Fit-Right®, Perimeter Patrol®, Euro Fence, Lifetime Steel Post®, and Jewett Cameron Lumber for gates and fencing; MyEcoWorld® for sustainable bag products; and Early Start, Spring Gardner, Greenline®, and Weatherguard for greenhouses. Additional information about the Company and its products can be found on the Company's website at .

Investor Contact:

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners

Phone: (602) 889-9700

...