Six Researchers From Kuwait's PAAET Listed Among Stanford's Top Scientists 2024

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 19 (KUNA) -- The Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET) announced the inclusion of six faculty researchers from the College of Technological Studies in Stanford University's 2024 list of the top 2 percent of the most cited scientists globally.

In a statement on Thursday, PAAET listed the researchers from the College of Technological Studies according to their ranking: Dr. Abdullah Al-Rashid from the Department of Automotive and Marine Engineering, Dr. Ahmad Shafi from the Department of Laboratory Technology, Dr. Abdulwahab Al-Naqi from the Department of Automotive and Marine Engineering, Dr. Nabil Ahmad from the Department of Electrical Engineering, Dr. Bader Al-Taweel from the Department of Electrical Engineering, and Dr. Adel Ghunaim from the Department of Laboratory Technology.

PAAET highlighted its efforts to provide specialized programs and innovative initiatives to support researchers and encourage creativity and innovation, aligning with its vision to foster scientific research, develop national competencies, and enhance global competitiveness in various scientific fields.

The recognition of its researchers in this list reflects the PAAET's continuous efforts to support research and enhancing international collaboration as part of its strategic plan to achieve academic excellence and improve its global competitiveness, it noted.

This achievement, the statement added, marks a significant step toward realizing PAAET's vision of becoming a leading academic and research model both locally and globally, while reinforcing its commitment to making a distinctive mark on the international scientific stage.

Stanford University's list serves as a global reference for ranking scientists based on the impact of their research. This year, it included 66 scientists from Kuwait, showing the high quality of the country's scientific output and its dedication to advancing academic and research programs. (end)

