Babar Qadri Murder Case: SIA Files Chargesheet Against Mian Qayoom
Date
12/19/2024 9:06:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- State Investigation Agency (SIA) Kashmir Thursday filed a supplementary chargesheet against senior lawyer and former president High Court Bar Association Kashmir Mian Abdul Qayoom in Babar Qadri murder case.
Babar Qadri was killed at his residence in Hawal area of Srinagar in September 2020.
In a statement, SIA said that a case FIR No.62/2020 U/S 302 IPC 7/27 I A Act 13/16/18/20/39 UAPA was registered and investigation was taken up by an SIT framed by IGP Kashmir to be headed by SP Hazratbal.
“The SIT conducted the investigation and presented the chargesheet against six accused persons on 06.05.2021 before the Special NIA Court, Srinagar. Thereafter, further investigation in the case U/S 173 (8) CrPC was started by SDPO Zadibal. However, on 20.07.2023, PHQ J&K transferred the further investigation of the case to SIA J&K following which a SIT was formed, which was specifically tasked to unravel the larger conspiracy behind the killing,” reads the statement.
It reads that the SIT took over the investigation and on the basis of sufficient oral, documentary and technical evidence arrested Mian Qayoom on 25.06.2024 as the principal conspirator behind the deceased's killing.
“It was revealed during the in-depth investigation conducted by SIA SIT that Mian Qayoom, who had an inimical relation with the deceased, got Babar Qadri eliminated through terrorists of TRF and their handlers in Pakistan by hatching a criminal conspiracy,” it reads.
It added that though Babar Qadri was very active on social and electronic media which he also used to criticize Mian Qayoom, he had a premonition on the fateful day itself.“Interestingly he went live on Facebook on 24.09.2020 afternoon, and while denouncing Mian Qayoom for his polices, also expressed his fears of being eliminated at the hands of Mian Qayoom and his coterie. Ironically, few hours later he was killed in cold blood at his own residence,” it reads.
As per the statement, the SIA today presented a 340-page supplementary chargesheet against Mian Qayoom for offences U/S 302/120-B/109 IPC 13/18/18-B/38/39 UAPA.“Further investigation in the case U/S 173 (8) shall continue.”
It reads that the initial chargesheet in the case had been filed before the Special NIA Court Srinagar, however, in December 2023 the High Court had transferred the trial to Jammu taking a serious view of the interference in judicial process by Mian Qayoom as well as threat and intimidation to the deceased's family.“Mian Qayoom is since then lodged in District Jail Amphalla, Jammu,” it added.
