Columbia County’S First Virtual Sheriff’S Sale Opens On Bid4assets To Huge Success

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 100% of properties listed were sold third-party in the October auction

BLOOMSBURG, Pa., Dec. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Columbia County, PA sheriff's office conducted the county's first-ever virtual sheriff's sale with Bid4Assets , a leading online auction marketplace for distressed sales. The sale, which ran on October 30, produced a total of $167,038 in proceeds.

“We're proud to have made such a smooth transition to an online sheriff's sale format,” said Columbia County Sheriff Timothy T. Chamberlain.“Our hope was that doing this would create opportunities for more citizens to participate in the auction process and to see every property we put up sell to a third-party bidder is extremely encouraging.”

Columbia County's next online sheriff's sale is scheduled for January 29, 2025. Interested bidders will need to register for a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $500 refundable bid deposit prior to January 22, 2025.

“We are thrilled that Columbia County's transition online produced improved results so fast,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis.“Through our work in the state and related marketing campaigns, Bid4Assets has amassed a buyer base of over 45,000 registered Pennsylvania bidders able to participate in sheriff's sales from any location at any time. Results like what we saw in Columbia County's first sale are the result of that effort.”

When properties sell to third-party buyers for more than is necessary to satisfy the costs related to the sale and debts associated with the property, distressed homeowners get to keep the excess proceeds. Data has shown that this happens more often with online sales. Bid4Assets has recently hosted successful online foreclosure sales for multiple sheriff's offices in Pennsylvania, including Montgomery, Monroe, Berks, Adams and Philadelphia Counties.

Properties available in Columbia County's next sheriff's sale can be seen here .

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world's leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 100,000 properties grossing more than $1 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

CONTACT: Contact: Sean McLaughlin Marketing Manager ... (301) 562-3427