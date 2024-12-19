Mahakumbh 2025: Sanitation Workers Laud PM Modi's Gesture Of Washing Their Feet

(MENAFN- IANS) Prayagraj, Dec 19 (IANS) Ahead of the grand preparations being made for Maha Kumbh scheduled to be held in Uttar Pradesh's ancient city early next year here, sanitation workers or 'safai Karamcharis' have praised Prime Narendra Modi's gesture of felicitating them by washing their feet at the Kumbh Mela held in 2019.

The Prime Minister will once again carry forward Mahatma Gandhi's legacy of felicitating sanitation workers at MahaKumbh 2025, which will be held from January 13 to February 26.

Sanitation workers play a special role in this grand and divine religious event by maintaining cleanliness at the site.

During the Kumbh Mela held in 2019, PM Modi honoured the sanitation workers by washing their feet for taking the lead in ensuring cleanliness at the religious event.

Sanitation workers in Prayagraj spoke to IANS reminiscing the moment when PM Modi honoured them by washing their feet during the Kumbh Mela held in 2019.

Recollecting his meeting with PM Modi, a local sanitation worker Jyoti, said: "When I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019, I felt proud and surprised as well emotional. He felicitated me by washing my feet which made me very happy. I never thought that anyone would respect us. So many Chief Ministers and Prime Ministers came and went out of power, but no one ever respected us as PM Modi did. This time also we hope that PM Modi will felicitate sanitation workers like me."

Asked about the Opposition's accusing PM Modi of insulting B.R. Ambedkar, Jyoti said, "PM Modi respects everyone. So many tall leaders from the opposition parties have come and gone out of power, but no one has ever given so much respect to sanitation workers like me."

Naresh Kumar, another sanitation worker, said, "During the Ardh Kumbh in 2019, I never thought that PM Modi would wash my feet. But when it happened, I was quite surprised that the Prime Minister of the country was washing the feet of a sanitation worker like me. All other sanitation workers were quite happy after this incident."

He also added: "By washing my feet, PM Modi has brought happiness to sanitation workers across the country. Before PM Modi, no CM or PM of the country gave us this so much respect. Anyone who saw this would be feeling very proud. There has been a lot of change in the country and the state during the tenure of PM Modi. At the same time, Uttar Pradesh has changed a lot in terms of development since 2019."