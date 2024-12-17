Albertsons Companies Foundation Partners With Non-Profit Organizations To Help 98,000 Families As Part Of The USDA's Summer EBT Program
This past summer, the Albertsons Companies Foundation, in collaboration with a coalition of leading non-profit organizations, launched a campaign aimed at tackling childhood hunger by raising awareness and boosting participation in the USDA 's Summer EBT program. The initiative also supported the launch of a dedicated website SummerEBT , which received more than 171,000 visits and helped 98,000 families complete screeners to determine their program eligibility. The coalition included Feeding America ®, Food Research & Action Center , Gift Card Bank , Hunger Free America , mRelief , No Kid Hungry, Partnership for a Healthier America and WhyHunger .
Albertsons Companies Foundation and its nonprofit partners remain committed to fighting childhood hunger.
