Albertsons Companies Foundation Partners With Non-Profit Organizations To Help 98,000 Families As Part Of The USDA's Summer EBT Program

(MENAFN- 3BL) This past summer, the Albertsons Companies Foundation, in collaboration with a coalition of leading non-profit organizations, launched a campaign aimed at tackling childhood hunger by raising awareness and boosting participation in the USDA 's Summer EBT program. The initiative also supported the launch of a dedicated website SummerEBT , which received more than 171,000 visits and helped 98,000 families complete screeners to determine their program eligibility. The coalition included Feeding America ®, Food Research & Action Center , Gift Card Bank , Hunger Free America , mRelief , No Kid Hungry, Partnership for a Healthier America and WhyHunger .

Albertsons Companies Foundation and its nonprofit partners remain committed to fighting childhood hunger.

See original post on LinkedIn and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .